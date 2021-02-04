Chadwick Boseman makes SAG history with 4 award nominations

The Screen Actors Guild Awards spread wealth when the organization announced the nominations for its 27th edition on Thursday, without pointing out that there were clearly pioneers in film or TV races.

“Minari”, the story of an immigrant family trying to build a life in the rural south, “Da 5 Bloods, a Vietnamese epic” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, a theater drama. ‘audience, and “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of a play by August Wilson, all won three top nominations. The recognition felt like karmic justice for “Minari” and for “Da 5 Bloods” afterwards. that the films were largely excluded from Wednesday’s Golden Globe nominations.It could also breathe new life into their Oscar prospects after their awards prospects looked shaky just 24 hours ago.

In a bittersweet moment, Chadwick Boseman made history, becoming the first person to earn four SAG nominations for his lead performance in ‘My Rainey’s Black Bottom’, his supporting role in ‘Da 5 Bloods’, and for his work in sets of both. movies. Boseman died in September of colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

On the spectrum television side, “Schitt’s Creek”, the story of a wealthy family losing their fortune; “The Crown”, a sumptuous historical drama about the Queen of England; and “Ozark,” a gritty crime saga, all won five nominations.

Unlike other awards shows, SAG does not honor the best film of the year. It does, however, recognize Best Overall, with last year’s cast award going to future Best Picture winner, “Parasite”. Top contenders for a theatrical ensemble this year include “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Minari”, “One Night in Miami”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Da 5 Bloods” “Nomadland”, which won some of the best reviews of the year and had looked like a lock at the Oscars, failed to land an award for its ensemble cast, although star Frances McDormand did win a nomination.

The best TV drama ensemble will pit the core titles “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown” and “Ozark” against newcomers “Bridgerton” and “Lovecraft Country”, two very animated series in their first seasons.

The Best TV Comedy category is a race between “Dead to Me,” “The Great” and “Schitt’s Creek,” as well as “Ted Lasso” and “The Flight Attendant,” which come from two newcomers to space. streaming, Apple TV and HBO Max.

“Schitt’s Creek” won five nominations. Netflix

The SAG, which is decided by the union of major industry players, has a lot of overlap with Oscar voters. Many of the guild members are also part of the Academy’s Acting Branch, making the rewards highly predictive of future Oscar glory. Last year’s four SAG winners Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern won Oscars.

In addition to Boseman, the lead actor category includes Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”). In the race for lead actresses, McDormand of “Nomadland” must compete with Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and Amy Adams ( “Hillbilly Elegy”). The inclusion of Adams came as a surprise given that the film received criticism. Her co-star, Glenn Close, was nominated for her second round in “Hillbilly Elegy”.

Olivia Colman of “The Crown” was a two-time contestant, for her first role in the historical drama, as well as for her supporting work in “The Father”. She joins a Best Actress in a televised drama run that includes two of her show co-stars, Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin, as well as Laura Linney and Julia Garner from “Ozark.”

The best actor in a TV drama race is between Jason Bateman, frontman of “Ozark”, “Josh O’Connor” from The Crown, “Better Call Saul”, Bob Odenkirk, “This is Us”, Sterling K. Brown , and Rege-Jean Page, the star of the current water cooler sensation “Bridgerton.”

The father-son duo “Schitt’s Creek” of Dan Levy and Eugene Levy are both nominated for Best Actor in a TV Comedy category. They join a contingent that includes Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

Kaley Cuoco, who hosted HBO Max hit “The Flight Attendant”, will compete for Best Actress in a TV Comedy Award against “Dead to Me” duo Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, as well as team “Schitt’s Creek “by Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara.

This year’s nominations had some surprises and posh. Delroy Lindo, who anchored the set of “Da Five Bloods”, has been overlooked, as has Andra Day for her chameleon turn as a troubled diva in “The United State vs. Billie Holiday”. And “Lovecraft Country” may have earned an ensemble nomination, but its stars, Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, have been overlooked. Perhaps the strangest nomination of the day went to the stuntman of “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, a historical drama that takes place largely in courtrooms and anterooms, and which features little backdrops on the order of a “Tenet” or “Birds of Prey,” both beaten to enter the bottom five.

This year’s nominations were announced on Instagram Live by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs, who was also nominated for her performance in “Hamilton.” The couple’s sometimes awkward banter drew mixed reviews on social media.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday April 4, 2021.