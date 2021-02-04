Lizzo’s Instagram video reveals how she praises her body on a daily basis





Lizzo has long talked about her evolving relationship with body image and the body positivity movement. In a February 2 Instagram post, the “Good As Hell” singer once again contributed to the ongoing conversation, only promoting love and acceptance while being honest about the conversation. way she used to struggle with her self-image. In the video post, Lizzo Put on a sports bra and underwear as she looks at herself in the mirror and addresses her tummy like a good friend. “I love you so much. I love you so much, ”she said. “Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you … I will continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe and grow and contract, and give me life. I love you. ” Throughout the clip, Lizzo rubs her stomach, taking deep breaths and airy kisses. But loving your body, especially that part of her body, didn’t always come naturally for the three-time Grammy Award winner. “I started talking to my stomach this year,” she wrote in the caption. “Blow his kisses and give him praise.” I used to want to cut my stomach off, I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME. I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if that means talking to me every morning. It is your sign to love on yourself today! “ The post received positive feedback from fans and celebrities alike, including Ilana Glazer and fellow musicians Elle King and Jazmine Sullivan. This update comes several months after Lizzo spoke about it Vogue about his qualms with the body positivity movement. “I think it’s lazy for me to say I’m positive at this point. It’s easy,” she told the magazine in September. “I would like to be normative body. I want to normalize my body. “ Beautiful photos and self-love posts pop up frequently on Lizzo’s Instagram, but this latest entry seems particularly “normalized” and down-to-earth. It is certainly a powerful message that can inspire the rest of his followers to love themselves and to accept themselves and others.







