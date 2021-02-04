Taylor Swift is chased by a Utah amusement park





After having to change his name Folklore merchandise after being named by a black owned fashion brand of the same name, Taylor Swift is once again facing complications over his album’s promotional product line, hit this week by a $ 2 million lawsuit for the sale of his latest album, Always. Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove, Utah, filed a lawsuit against the singer this week, claiming that the merchandise on her new record infringed the brand name of their amusement park. According to the deposit obtained by People, the park is seeking $ 2 million in damages, claiming that Swift’s merchandise negatively impacted sales of their own branded products, as well as their Google search traffic. According to Evermore’s website, the park is meant to be a hamlet of fantastic European imagination where guests can choose their team and take part in quests where they can engage with baby dragons, create whimsical music with dwarfs and fairies, or just sit back and enjoy savory food and treats as the world unfolds around you. Lawyers for the park did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment, but in a statement at the point of sale, a representative for the pop star said: The point is, this frivolous claim comes from Ken bretschneider, founder and CEO of an experienced park and according to Utah AffairsAs of June 2020, at least five lawsuits had been brought against Bretschneider and the Evermore group by large construction companies such as Sunroc, AGC Drywall and Construction, Geneva Rock, Mountain Point Landscaping, EME Mechanical, Kreativ Woodworks and NFH Distributing (Beehive Brick and Stone). Companies claim to have between $ 28,000 and $ 400,000. The Swift spokesperson continued: Utah Affairs says he owes millions of dollars in construction, mechanical and landscaping costs to workers in the valley who have yet to be paid … with a collection of over 20 building liens on the Evermore property . The true intention of this trial should be obvious. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair Cover: The charming Billie Eilish

