Chloe Zhao to lead Dracula Sci-Fi Western after Nomadland





Zhao just made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe for Achievement.

Chloe Zhao made history this week as the first Asian woman to be nominated for a Golden Globe for Achievement – for her film “Nomadland” – and now she’s focusing on her next project: a sci-fi western version. on Dracula. Zhao will write, direct and produce through his Highwayman production banner for Universal Pictures, which expands its repertoire of monster films by returning to its vault of classics. The Hollywood Reporter has the original scoop, writing, “Zhao’s version is described as an original, futuristic sci-fi western. The themes of being on the margins of society, which Zhao addressed in his previous work, will evolve in the veins of the project. In a statement, Zhao said she had “always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other that they embody.” Universal Pictures chairman Peter Cramer added that Zhao’s vision of “ignorance and misunderstanding” will fuel the project. Zhao previously performed “Songs My Brothers Taught Me” and “The Rider”. Related Related The news comes as Universal marks the 90th anniversary of Tod Browning’s 1931 classic “Dracula”, starring Bela Lugosi. Universal was encouraged to revisit some of its most iconic monsters by the early 2020 success of “The Invisible Man,” which, despite COVID shutdowns early in its run, was still making north of $ 143 million in the world. Zhao is quickly becoming a fan of redesigning IP stories, as she is currently in post-production on another tentpole project, “Eternals,” for Disney and Marvel Studios. This film is currently scheduled for release on November 5, 2021. “I want to make films that last, that have a timeless feel to them, that aren’t just a flash in the pan with any topic that’s trending on Twitter right now. I’m not interested in this stuff, ”Zhao told IndieWire in an interview in September. Zhao’s “Nomadland” not only won four Golden Globe nominations, but also won a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Actress on Thursday for Frances McDormand. The film has also appeared on dozens of top 10 lists and won other awards from review groups. If Zhao makes it to the Oscars as scheduled, she will be the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Director. Sign: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos