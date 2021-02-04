Brandy’s famous ‘Cinderella’ in 1997 arrives at Disney +





It’s always a good time for a little more Brandy, and Disney + will soon answer that call by airing the 1997 TV movie version of Cinderella, starring the R&B singer. Rodgers & Hammersteins Cinderella will begin broadcasting at midnight on February 12, the streaming service announced Thursday. The show, which originally aired during Disney’s Marvelous World on ABC and stars Brandy as Cinderella, also stars the late Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother. We can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this magnificent piece, Brandy told her Cinderella costar Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the panelists on The View Thursday. Goldberg called it remarkable that fans were asking for the production to be re-released almost 24 years after its launch. Brandy Norwood was 18 and starring in Moesha when her Cinderella story was watched by 60 million viewers. Now she is the John Legends team advisor on The Voice and has a new album, B7, which came out after an eight-year hiatus. She also recently appeared in a much-watched battle of Verzuz with fellow singer Monica. Being chosen by her childhood idol Houston to play Cinderella meant everything to me, Brandy said on The View. But the social significance didn’t fully register with her in the moment because her dreams were coming true at the same time, she said. Looking back, I can now share this with my daughter, the 41-year-old said. Brandy discussed the film with The Times in 2017, which marked its 20th anniversary. You had a young African American woman with braids in her hair like Cinderella. Just that alone was brilliant, she said. Everyone was multicultural. You could just see the differences in humanity reflected in this whole cast, and I think if anyone really believed in such an idea these days, it sure could work. It worked then. I think it’s something we all want to see again, she announced. The 1997 show includes three songs that weren’t in the 1957 TV version of the musical, which starred Julie Andrews as Cinderella and Jon Cypher as Prince Charming. One of them was a new Rodgers & Hammerstein song that was made out of obscure melodies especially for Houston. Families yearn for that sort of thing, Houston told The Times in 1997. Simple family entertainment that people can watch with their kids. And the message is beautiful for the children that everyone has a song to sing. Brandys Cinderella was nominated for seven Emmy Awards in 1998, winning one for outstanding artistic direction in a variety or music program. The balance of the diverse cast included Goldberg as Queen Constantina, Victor Garber as King Maximilian, Bernadette Peters as Cinderellas’ evil stepmother, and Paolo Montalban as Prince Charming. Disney + is adding Rodgers & Hammersteins Cinderella to their Celebrate Black Stories collection, which includes Soul, Beyonc’s Black Is King, Black Panther, Hidden Figures and more.







