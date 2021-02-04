“Little Fish”: Movie Review | Hollywood Reporter





12:11 PST 02/04/2021



through



John DeFore



Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell play a couple facing a memory-destroying pandemic in Chad Hartigan’s drama.

A sad and beautiful film about love in the middle of a pandemic, Chad Hartigan Little fish does not present our real disease (it was in the box before COVID-19) but an invented disease in which healthy people lose pieces of their identity little by little or at the same time. Think of Alzheimer’s disease, but a more aggressive and unpredictable condition affecting a shocking percentage of the world’s population. Crucially for this story, she strikes young and old alike, so a couple who are barely past their wedding day (Olivia Cooke and Jack O’Connell) can see their beautiful lives torn apart in slow motion. Based on a short story by Aja Gabel, it makes a global crisis intensely personal, if not romantic. Cooke narrates the film as Emma, ​​reading a notebook in which she preserves the story of her relationship with O’Connell’s Jude. “I was so sad the day I met you,” he begins, flashing back to a dog herding them on a stretch of rocky beach. (Throughout, Hartigan and DP Sean McElwee use the scenery and atmosphere of the Pacific Northwest to great effect.) As it progresses with its illness story, the film basks in scenes from their first weeks together, as Jude’s raw magnetism draws Emma away from a man she doesn’t like. His friends become his family, a cozy and artistic circle for the veterinarian whose days, as the crisis unfolds, will be largely devoted to the euthanasia of animals whose owners no longer remember them. Raul Castillo is heartbreaking as Ben, the songwriter who is the first in the group to catch NIA (Neuroinflammatory Disease). He struggles with Jude to record all the songs he wrote before forgetting how to play them; then, frighteningly, he stops recognizing his wife Samantha (the French musician Soko). When Jude begins to forget little things months later, the couple know firsthand what they’re for. The intimate perspective of the script does not completely ignore the outside world. We’re getting clues as to how the NIA has changed things, most vividly in scenes of tense crowds outside the building where trials for a possible cure are underway. But for every apocalyptic cinematic note here (like the helicopters still overhead, searching for missing people), there’s a reminder that life is pretty much the same for some people. Unlike our own pandemic, however, socioeconomic status has nothing to do with the harshness of the NIA. Emma puts Jude in the lottery to participate in a clinical trial. But the procedure being tested is much more frightening than a vaccine, and in any case it is far from certain that it can participate. So the two cling to their lives together, each step of Jude’s deterioration prompting Emma to wonder, “Do I know you better than you know yourself?” We’ve seen this story before, of course, in heartbreaking dementia dramas that allow older actors to remind us of their greatness. But without their nostalgic component and without the possibility of examining regret, Fish kinda feels like one of those. It’s also a bit like the sometimes delicate, sometimes tasteful sickness novels, often aimed at the YA audience. It’s more philosophical, more specific and more sensitive. Cooke, no stranger to the drama of the disease (last year Sound of metal was another who rose far above his genre), gives a particularly strong performance in a role that is not designed to harness our sympathies. Even when it forces her to kill beautiful old dogs, Little fish can pay intense attention to sadness without trying to manipulate us into tears. Production companies: Automatik, Oddfellows

Distributor: IFC Films (available Friday February 5 in select theaters, in digital and VOD)

Interpretation: Olivia Cooke, Jack O’Connell, Soko, Raul Castillo

Director: Chad Hartigan

Writer: Mattson Tomlin

Producers: Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Rian Cahill, Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Chris Ferguson

Director of Photography: Sean McElwee

Production designer: Caitlin Byrnes

Costume designer: Mila Franovic

Editor: Josh Crockett

Composer: Keegan DeWitt

Casting directors: Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali 101 minutes







