Screech, actor Dustin Diamond of Saved by the Bell, died in Cape Coral, Florida

All over Dustin’s Diamond went to Southwest Florida, fans called him by his TV character name.

They scream, Hey Screech!

Or: Oh my God, it’s Screech!

Did Diamond like it? Not really, says friend Brian Anderson, lead singer of Lee Countyrock Smack Daddy.

But the former child star never let it shine.

When people saw him outside he always gave them time, you know what I mean? “Said Anderson.” He always took pictures with them, and he was always super nice.

“I think it bothered him, but he didn’t let people know it bothered him.

The Saved by the Bell The star died at her Cape Coral home on Monday after a month-long battle with cancer, according to friends and an obituary published Wednesday by Cape Corals Mullins Memorial Funeral Home. Hed had lived in the city since 2018.

Private services for the family will take place at the funeral home, owner Shannon Mullins said. No public event is planned.

Diamond was best known for playing the intellectual, writing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the television sitcom “Saved by the Bell from the late ’80s to 2000s. He reprized the role on the spin-offs” The College Years. “and” The New Class. “

He went on to tour the country as a stand-up comedian, including stops at the Laugh-In Comedy Cafe in Fort Myers andOff the hook Comedy Club on Marco Island (before the venue moved to Naples). He has also appeared in small movie roles and on reality TV shows such as Celebrity Fit Club, Celebrity Boxing 2 “and Celebrity Big Brother.

Diamond moved to Cape Coral after attending a 2018 charity event for Bikes for Tykes at Buddha LIVE nightclub in Fort Myers, longtime friend Danny Sweep of Cape Coral said. Diamond did not play that day, as expected, as he was recovering from a tooth abscess. But he still flew to Fort Myers to mingle with people, sign autographs and pose for pictures.

And he never left, says Sweep.

Diamond lived with Sweep for about eight months before moving out, Sweep says. He was living with his girlfriend from Cape Coral when he died.

Diamond loved southwest Florida and its music scene, says Sweep, and the bassist dreamed of creating a tribute band celebrating the music of metal. Tool. Hed even started interviewing local musicians for the job.

It has bass amps. He has bass guitars, says Sweep. He was passionate, passionate. He was still practicing.

“I would go out to work and come home and still play his bass. My neighbors hated him (Laughs).

Diamond has become a staple in local nightclubs and bars, where he hangs out with friends and sees some of his favorite local bands.

He was a nightlife guy, says Andy Howl, co-owner of Howl Gallery, who befriended Diamond after playing stand-up in Fort Myers. He was always out, for better or for worse. He was really partying too much and not taking care of himself.

This is one of the reasons Diamond moved to Cape Coral, friends say. He wanted to start over in a new city and try to get rid of his high-profile drug addiction.

He felt like he had a better chance of progressing towards a better life, “says musician Bob Tabarrini, who met Diamond at a concert with the band Tabarrinis A200.” Because there are a lot of good people here. I think the people he met here felt a warm and welcoming energy from them.

“And I think he wanted it. I think he wanted a family that cared about who he was now, not who he was in the past.

Even so, Diamond’sbattle with addictionwasnt always successful.

He would have little stretches where he would do really well, says Tabarrini, who is a recovering drug addict himself. It is the classic of recovery. Very few people get it right the first time.

But despite his addictions and famous past, Diamond didn’t act like a TV star at all, his friends say he was just a down to earth guy who wanted to go to bars and talk to his friends about bands and music.

He was just one of the guys, Anderson said. He just wanted to go out and fit in.

He might not have acted like a celebrity, but Diamond still had the samestar quality that made Screech such a household name in the ’80s, Tabarrini says. You noticed it immediately.

It just radiated from him, said Tabarrini. Theres a reason he was a star. … I was like, Yeah, I get it.

“His brain was functioning on a different level. It really is. He treated things with a filter that was uniquely Dustin.

And he was super funny too, Anderson says.

He was very, very spiritual, he said. He loved making people laugh. He wasn’t weird as you might think, not like his character in Saved by the Bell.

“He had a lot of one-liners. He had a your one-liners. He was always trying to outdo you.

Diamond was diagnosed with carcinoma in January, but Sweep says he was experiencing symptoms long before he went to a doctor.

He started to feel a little weird, Sweep says. Her stomach was a little upset. But he didn’t want to go to the doctor. He was like, Ah, I’ll live through anything. It’s OK. He didn’t want to think about it.

Then, about a month ago, Diamond found a large abscess on her neck. He had it tested and found out that it was stage 4 cancer.

He was going to start chemotherapy to prolong his life, Sweep says. But they pretty much said it was done.

Longtime Diamonds agent Roger Paul said the cancer was spreading rapidly throughout Diamonds’ body. The only mercy he showed was his clean and swift execution, he said. USA TODAY. Dustin didn’t suffer. He didn’t have to lie in pain. For this we are grateful. “

Diamond loved his fans and always gave them time when they recognized him on the street, Paul told The News-Press and the Naples Daily News, and while he didn’t always like being called Screech, he did. finally adopted.

You don’t find a lot of people with that kind of reach, Paul said, he loved fans and always made sure his fans got autographs and photos.

He’s a great guy and nobody got to really see that side of him.

Not the public, at least. But in southwest Florida he was starting to make a name for himself.

And that name wasn’t Screech.

He made a lot of friends here, says Sweep. Ultimately, people didn’t know him as Screech. … He wasn’t that guy on TV at all. It was Dustin.

Diamond is survived by his girlfriend Tashin Cape Coral; her father Mark Diamond of California, and other family members, according to her obituary.

Commemorative contributions in memory of Dustin Neil Diamond can be made at the Susan G. Come Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

USA Today and Dave Osborn of the Naples Daily News contributed to this story.

