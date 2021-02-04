Clarice Review: A lion among the lambs

It would be better to temper any expectation of a more gruesome one to come to Clarice, despite the leading roles of the main characters in Thomas Harris’ novels The Silence of the Lambs (1988) and Hannibal (1999), not to mention the 1991 film Silence with Jodie Foster as FBI agent Clarice Starling. All of the drama in this well-written new tale is devoted with dedication to Clarice, now portrayed with heart and intelligence by Rebecca Breeds.

Starts Thursday, February 11 at 10 p.m. CBS

Carried by the spirit and an undeniable emotional punch, the CBS series debuted in the early 1990s about a year after the terrors that occurred in The Silence of the Lambs. Agent Starling, who had, several months earlier, saved a young woman trapped in the basement of the monstrous predator known as Buffalo Bill, now finds himself the recipient of an urgent message from the mother of this young woman , Ruth Martin. Who, in this case, occupies the post of Attorney General. The Attorney General (an electrifying Jayne Atkinson) urges Agent Starling to join the Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, or Vicap (an actual FBI program). She was to help solve the case of three new serial murders.

This is not a surprising request. Clarice has, as she regularly proves, unique gifts as a crime analyst. One scene points out to him the psychological pretensions of a murderer. The killer was desperate to leave proof that he was passionate, a man on fire, when in fact, Agent Starling concluded, he was as cold as hell. The injuries he sustained show it.

Starling will turn her attention to these three serial murders, but not without dismay. On no subject is she more opposed to the views of her superiors than in the serial killers case, which is the immediately agreed-upon official response when a mysterious murder takes place. This is intolerable for Clarice, who believes in a much more detailed examination of the evidence, and who is still skeptical of the wisdom received. She also doesn’t care about contradicting others, whether that be her fellow agents or her FBI superiors. It’s the FBI superiors who get her in trouble, but she’s been told more than once that her fellow FBI agents don’t like her information that doesn’t bother her. In this decidedly confident and glamorous character, the product of a far from idyllic childhood that endured the most painful experiences at the hands of psychopathic murderers, the series has its social commentator: one who understands the motives for everything that is going on. . She quickly realizes, for example, that the reason agency officials come to the conclusion that the latest murder was the work of a serial killer has something to do with the attention the subject brings. His sensational new is the one that attracts the press.

No event in the story available so far (only three of the 13 episodes have been provided for review) has shown more potential for the sensationalist than one in which Clarice and her fellow FBI have to grapple with types of rogue militias that make it quite clear that they do not recognize the authority of the US government. Here they are also guilty of shooting a federal officer. The series takes considerable note of the history of anti-government insurgents. There is mention of Waco, a Texassite from the 1993 siege that lasted nearly two months in the Davidians branch compound, a struggle that involved agents of the ATF, the US military and forces of the United States. order from Texas, and ended with a record close to 80. The mention of Waco is presented as a sort of warning and a pledge. Whatever action the FBI takes in this series, it should not be not lead to another Waco.

There is no lack, in this episode and in others, a tonal reflection of our current moment. It was hard not to see, in the sinister insurgents of this scene, the faces of the crowd pushing their way into the Capitol, shouting their hatred of the Bluethe police, that is to say.

Agent Starling, not surprisingly, coped well with the aforementioned battle with the militia types.

She is by no means exempt from the memories of terror that she herself suffered during her career. She has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, ordered to undergo therapy sessions, and is further prone to flashbacks, as well as hallucinatory appearances of strange life forms on her hands. . Still, it’s a good bet that no FBI agent has ever looked so radiant with anticipation on their way to fight as Clarice Starling.