Universal shares preview of Mardi Gras Tribute store interior





ORLANDO, Florida The celebration of the Universal Orlandos Mardi Gras is scheduled to begin this weekend. Universal shares first look at this year's Mardi Gras Tribute Store

The store will feature themed rooms filled with new merchandise

Mardi Gras celebration begins February 6 Ahead of the official kickoff of Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnival, Universal shared a preview of this year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store. A brief step-by-step video posted Thursday to Universal Orlando Resort’s official YouTube channel shows the various themed rooms featured in the store. Each room will be filled with new merchandise and will have its own unique decor. A room will present themed treats. While this year’s event does not include a concert series or the traditional parade, there will still be live performances for visitors. Street artists will perform and parade floats will be on display throughout the park. This year’s event will also feature cuisine inspired by various locations, including Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, Spain and New Orleans. The universal celebration of Mardi Gras takes place from February 6 to March 8.

