Renee Zellweger to star in NBC limited series

Renee Zellweger is heading to NBC to star in a limited series based on one of Dateline’s most popular real-life crime stories.

The network gave the series a direct pick-up for The thing about Pam, based on a set of stories from NBC’s long-running news magazine and companion podcast. Zellweger will make her television series debut on the six-episode show, of which she is also an executive producer.

The show is the first major scripted pickup under Susan Rovner, the President’s entertainment content recently installed at NBCUniversal. The thing about Pam comes from Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co. JessikaBorsiczky (UnReal, House of Lies) writes and will serve as a showrunner.

“When you think of what qualifies as something ‘to watch’ I’m not sure you can do better than the undeniable trio of Renee Zellweger, Blumhouse and Dateline“said Rovner.” The twists and turns of this saga are truly weirder than fiction, and in the hands of this incredibly talented art team, this series will bring a whole new perspective to a story that has already captivated millions of people. “

Blumhouse and NBC News Studios (the premium content arm of the news division) partnered last year to develop scripted series based on NBC News content. The thing about Pam entered development in May 2020 as the first project resulting from this partnership.

“Similar to our acclaimed and award winning crime series such as The Jinx and Sharp objects, we see this opportunity to fuel viewers’ appetites for strong and compelling stories, ”said Jason Blum, CEO and Founder of Blumhouse. This opportunity to create a powerful, scripted franchise and work with the incomparable Renee Zellweger in her first leading role on aired on television, with a writer as gifted as Jessika Borsiczky and adapting material from Treasures of Dateline in partnership with our friends at NBC, it’s unprecedented. I couldn’t be prouder of the Blumhouse team for making it happen. “

Borsiczky said: “As a person who has not missed an episode of Dateline in 10 years, what immediately struck me about other real-life crime stories about Pam is that, although on her surface, she presents all the twists and turns of a gripping murder mystery, it’s really a character story at its heart that is reflected in a deep return to us of the American landscape. “

The thing about Pam focuses on the murder of Betsy Faria in 2011. Her husband was convicted of the crime but insisted he was innocent and later his conviction was overturned. The crime sets off a chain of events that would expose an evil scheme involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger).

The real Hupp is currently serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder in Missouri. Its history has been the subject of several Dateline segments and a 2019 podcast that shares a title with the limited series.

“While NBC News Studios continues to build on an impressive track record just one year after our launch, we couldn’t be more proud to work with this extraordinary team of collaborators on our first foray into screenplay,” said the NBC News chairman Noah Oppenheim.

Added Liz Cole, President of NBC News Studios and Executive Producer of Dateline, “This story resonated with audiences every time we covered it. We were thrilled to share it in a new way by collaborating with Renee and our amazing partners at Blumhouse and NBC.”

The limited series will mark Zellweger’s regular first role in a TV show. She starred in Netflix what if in 2019 and just won the Oscar for Best Actress for Judy Last year. His credits also include Cold Mountain, Jerry Maguire, the Bridget jones movies and Chicago. It is replaced by Carrabino Management and CAA.

Borsiczky is represented by ICM Partners, Rain Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

Borsiczky and Zellweger will be executive producers The truth about Pam featuring Carmella Casinelli, Cole, Oppenheim, Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.