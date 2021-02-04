Sia apologizes for ‘music’ after outcry from autistic community





Pop musician and songwriter Sia attached a warning message to her directorial debut, Music, shortly after the controversial film won two Golden Globe nominations. Hitmaker Chandelier responded on Wednesday to criticism from the autistic community surrounding the musical film, which stars Dance Moms alum and frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler, who is not autistic, is a nonverbal autistic teenager. Sia then deactivated her Twitter account but not before Variety transcribed his tweets. I promise, I listened, wrote the Australian musician. The film MUSIC will have this warning at the head of the film in the future. The disclaimer is for a portion of the film that describes the use of restraint in footage involving the titular character of Zieglers. The National Autism Association defines restraint as a physical force used to immobilize or reduce an individual’s capacity and condemns it as dangerous and abusive. MUSIC does not tolerate or recommend the use of restraints on autistic people in any way, reads the new warning on the film Sias. There are autistic occupational therapists who specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive and profound feedback to help [with] security in the event of a merger. Sias’ statement came hours after Music, available on VOD from February 12, garnered two Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture (Musical / Comedy) and Lead Actress (Kate Hudson) . Recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. has rekindled concern among members of the autistic community over harmful casting choices and portrayals of autism in films. “[Trigger warning:] violence against autistic people, tweeted Charli Clement, autistic, disabled and asexual activist. I’m so gutted Music has been nominated for a Golden Globe (although I’m not surprised). This film does not authorize our community. It was detrimental in her casting, then in the way Sia responded to criticism, and now in her methods of restraint. Every time I see something about this movie my heart hurts, she continued. I am so afraid of the number of people with autism that this film has and will hurt; the fact that no one outside of our community cares. Every time I see something about this movie, my heart sinks. I am so afraid of the number of people with autism that this film has and will hurt; the fact that no one outside of our community cares. If you’re not in the loop, I wrote about the situation on Insta: https://t.co/GjGEOUtdT3 – Charli Clement (@charliclement_) February 3, 2021 Earlier this year, Sia had a heated exchange with disability activists, who called the films portraiture of autism offensive and accused the artist of making no effort … to include anyone with true autism. . At the time, Sia defended herself and repliedMaybe you’re just a bad actor, to acting professional Helen Zbihlyj, who explained that she and other actors with autism would have jumped at the chance to play the character of Zieglers. Grrrrrrrrrr, Sia tweeted in November. Why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY. This week, Sia seems to have changed her tune, wrote I’m Sorry, and promised to remove the hold scenes from all future prints. I listened to the wrong people and it’s my responsibility, she wrote in a screenshot of a tweet from Variety, my research was clearly not deep enough, not broad enough. At the 78th Golden Globe Awards on February 28, the band will face Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Palm Springs, The Prom and Hamilton in the Best Picture (Musical / Comedy) category.







