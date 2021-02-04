Fans react to Kim’s cryptic story as divorce rumors heat up





Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans share their opinions amid heightened divorce rumors surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Amid heightened speculation about the status of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s impending divorce, keeping up with the Kardashians the fans are ringing. The chatter comes after new reports claim the superstar couple are “completely done and no more talking“to one another. As new reports continue to emerge with claims that “divorce is imminent“Between Kim and Kanye, it looks like the two tycoons are nearing their end as a married couple. According to recent insider information, Yeezy’s founder has already started moving his belongings out of Kim’s house in Calabasas , including her 500 pairs of sneakers. Other sources say the two no longer speak to each other, Kim taking the time to decide how she will announce their separation. They have been married for more than six years and share four children together. But insiders say that Kim reconnected with her longtime divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, sometime last year after starting to consider a separation. For months, the couple were said to be living apart, with Kim and the children living in Los Angeles while Kanye lived on his ranch in Wyoming. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Pic Sparks Kanye Reconciliation Rumors Now, as insiders claim, the founder of SKIMS and rapper “Stronger” are “go forward “ with their lives, fans of the two Hollywood stars speak out and share their perspective on the issue. On Wednesday February 3, Kim posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story after the new divorce filings were revealed. “Remember who you areread the post. The reality TV star didn’t add her own caption. But fans took to Reddit to probe what they think the message represented. “We are therefore at the stage of inspiring quotes from the breakup”, said a Redditor. “Dead. I see an excerpt from Khlos’ book,” added another in reference to the empowerment quotes Khlo Kardashian is known to post when she goes through a breakup. “Uh oh she’s pulling a Khlo now,” added another. Fan responses reflect how well known of Kim and Kanye’s marital woes are, though neither of them are publicly speaking about it. A few weeks ago, sources for Kanye said he was staying silent and letting the “Kardashian PR Machine” do its job. It has always been said that the famous family was the source of their insider reports. Fans often joke that Kris Jenner is the one who emails the press to control the damage to her family’s empire. During Kanye’s Twitter tirade last July, he called his wife and stepmother and accused them of passing false statements about his mental health to the press. While Kim and Kanye seemed to remain a united front at the time, the cracks on the surface are becoming clearer and clearer. It is said that a big argument the couple had over the holidays led them to start the New Year by preparing for a divorce. Next: KUWTK: Kanye West Sued Over Sunday Service Labor Practices Source:Reddit 90 Day Fiancé: Why Lisa and Usman’s ‘baby girl’ relationship was never going to work









