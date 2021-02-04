Longway Tavern in the French Quarter plans to close, at least for now | Where NOLA eats





The latest call arrives at Longway Tavern, which plans to close in the coming days. Its operator, however, leaves open the possibility of returning for another round. The restaurant and bar opened just off Bourbon Street in 2018. They were part of a promising small wave of more modern hotel businesses emerging around the historic city center, focused more on contemporary tastes than clichés. tourism. Now, however, Longway Tavern has set February 14 for its last day, according to a publication on social networks. (W) e have decided to step back, regroup and close Longway Tavern, but we will not give up on this beloved place and its rich history. Exciting updates to come! the message read. Longway Tavern was created by LeBlanc + Smith, the local company that also manages Sylvain a few blocks away, and Barrel Proof, Cavan and the Chloé, the new hotel and restaurant on Saint-Charles Avenue. This is the second restaurant the company has closed during the crisis, following the closure of its Meauxbar bistro in the French Quarter last fall. As restaurants and bars try to navigate the current coronavirus crisis, several other local operators have closed their doors to transform their concepts. With its closed doors and silent patio, the old restaurant area at the corner of Oak and Cambronne streets looks like another sad emblem … Vietnamese restaurant Namese announced last summer that it had closed permanently. But then owner Hieu Doan quickly began transforming the Mid-City spot on Tulane and South Carrollton avenues into a different concept, the second location for his Uptown Boil Seafood House restaurant. He said at the time that Boil, known for its Viet-Cajun-style buttery seafood, seemed to have a better chance of succeeding. This new restaurant is preparing to open soon. As if there was any doubt, the Mardi Gras spirit is clearly clear at Commanders Palace now that the restaurant has joined the growing rank … In Metairie, the upscale Andys Bistro also closed for good, though its owners later turned the space into a second location of their more casual restaurant, Three Bs Burger & Wine Bar. Based on the original location, which worked well in Lakeview, this second Three Bs opened last fall. While announcing its own closing date, the Longway Taverns post said: This is no farewell to the next chapter. Longway Tavern 719 Toulouse St., 504-962-9696 On a cold night last weekend, there was still a warm glow around Rosedale, and not everything was coming from inside the cozy neighborhood restaurant. New Orleans bars are as different as the neighborhoods they call home, but lately, more and more bar owners feel that the city’s tactics to tackle the coron … Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos