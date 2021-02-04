Khloe and Tristan reveal process for having another baby

Khlo Kardashian is ready for another baby and Tristan Thompson is on the same page with his girlfriend. In the last season of keeping up with the Kardashians, the couple who continue to share their plans to welcome baby number two into the world.

The Final Trailer keeping up with the Kardashians The season was revealed last week and teased Khlo and Tristan’s talk about having another baby. “I just feel like now is the time to have another child,The founder of Good American is seen telling the Boston Celtics player. Fans were taken aback by the revelation, considering how difficult the couple’s past is. They reconciled towards the end of last year. , after spending more than a year apart, following Tristan’s kissing scandal with Jordyn Woods. At the time, Khlo was heartbroken and embarrassed after being caught kissing the former best friend of Kylie Jenner. The scandal also arose after Tristan got caught with other women while Khlo was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson. However, last season fans got to see the NBA champion working out hard to get back into Khlo’s good graces, as he also tried to mend his relationship with his family.

Now that the couple are in a good space, the final KUWTK The season follows their journey to conceive a second child together. In a full clip shared by E!, Khlo kicks off the conversation by revealing the pressure she puts on her sister Kim Kardashian to give True (who she loves to pair up with) a sibling. “Kim, every time I post a video of True she sends me a message and she says, “She can’t play all her life on her own” “Khlo shares with Tristan. “In my head, when I was going to have children, I never, ever imagined having an only child, ” She keeps.She adds, “Especially being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. The Revenge body The star begins to explain how sad she felt when she saw her daughter having no other children to play with, saying: “She had no friends. She had no one.Khlo pointed out,“They’ve been isolated from each other (True’s cousins) for so long.” See the clip below:

She then tells the NBA player that she is ready to make their daughter a big sister. “I do not know. True is getting older and I just feel like now is the time to have another child. “ she declared. Meanwhile, Tristan seems more than excited by the news.“Yeah. Mmmhmm. [That’s what] I like to hear“he says to his girlfriend. Khlo then begins to explain the”process“They can start since the body-positive reality TV star froze her eggs months before the conversation.”We need to align it with your schedule, so that I can make embryos with my frozen eggs,“she explains to Tristan who answers with, “I completely agree.”

According to Khlo, she wants to be “prepare” before getting pregnant again: “This process can take some time. I have no idea. So I think [we] start the process, at least be prepared. “ As for Tristan, the more children there are, the more the merrier. “I’ve always wanted four kids, so I have Prince and True. “ he says of his 4-year-old son from a previous relationship and his daughter with Khlo. He adds,“Two downstairs, two more to go.” Looks like Khlo and Tristan are better than ever and gearing up for a new addition. keeping up with the Kardashians Fans have fueled pregnancy rumors by speculating that she is looking every time she poses in anything other than a bikini.

