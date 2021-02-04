Chanhassen dinner theaters announce plans to reopen ‘The Music Man’ on July 2 – Twin Cities





Chanhassen Dinner Theaters plans to reopen their main musical, The Music Man, on July 2. Tickets are priced from $ 53 to $ 96 and are on sale now by phone at 952-934-1525 and online via chanhassendt.com. Artistic director Michael Brindisi said he realizes that given the pandemic, picking a date is a gamble. In the worst case, we’ll have to (reschedule) the shows again, he said. But I thought it was kind of a romantic idea to shoot for the reopening during the week of July 4th given that it’s a show that takes place during the week of July 4th. Brindisi said the current plan is to sell tickets for half-capacity performances in July and add more seats as they enter the fall. Ultimately, the theater will make decisions that follow the safety guidelines in effect at the time. The Music Man had been open for just over a week when the March closure forced the theater to shut down. The company’s previous show, Mamma Mia, was the most successful to date, and The Music Man had similar numbers in ticket sales. In July, CDT began offering in-person concerts in its main venue at 25% capacity. After a slow start, shows featuring local tribute groups began to sell out steadily. The original contract CDT signed to stage The Music Man gave them rights until September 2020, when a revival with Hugh Jackman was slated for his Broadway debut. But now that the Broadway show has been delayed, CDT has been granted a contract extension to be able to play the show until December 31. We are strategic, said Brindisi. It’s a puzzle and we try to be smart to put it together.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos