10 things that don’t make sense about season 6

Over 6 seasons,Flash maintained a similar formula for its plots; Introduce the main villain of the season and have the characters fight them in each episode until they end up winning. All this while dealing with minor villains that pop up from time to time.

RELATED: The Flash: 10 Comic Book Arcs They Should Adapt For Season 7

Flashmanages to keep things interesting by introducing different types of villains. While the show’s most formidable villains were speedsters like Barry, recent seasons have turned things around. Season 4 had The Thinker, Season 5 had Cicada, and Season 6 had Bloodwork and Mirror Master.

Unfortunately, like most shows, not everything isFlash is perfect. The sixth season, in particular, had plots and storylines that didn’t make sense. Some of these were due to inconsistencies with the rest of the series, while others were new plot points that the series did not explain.

ten Cisco gets rid of his powers

By the end of Season 5, Team Flash had created a cure for metahumans, giving them the ability to surrender their powers. Cisco took the remedy after meeting Kamilla, so he could lead a normal life and protect her from the dangers of being associated with Team Flash.

Yet in Season 6, Kamilla was basically a part of Team Flash. Without his powers, Cisco wasn’t able to protect his girlfriend from the ever-present threat of metahumans in Central City, especially since they were part of a team of individuals fighting them.

9 Cisco recovers his powers, then loses them again

During the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, the Monitor restored Cisco to its powers, stating that it was necessary for Vibe to revive. His powers have come in handy during the struggle to save humanity and the multiverse.

After the crisis, Cisco no longer had his powers. They simply disappeared and were only mentioned in one episode. There was no explanation if he had to take the remedy to get rid of them again or if they had been erased when the multiverse reformed into Earth-Prime, although it would make no sense as the no one else’s powers were affected.

8 Crisis within a crisis

The best thing aboutFlashThis is how the series foreshadows major events, for example, how The Flash disappears in Crisis, which was shown in the pilot as an article from the future. Throughout 5 seasons, The Flash was destined to disappear in 2024, but due to the journey of Norah (XS) – Barry and Iris’ daughter – in time, the timeline changed and The Flash’s demise was postponed until 2019.

Barry and the rest of the team found out in the Season 6 premiere episode, “Into The Eviter,” when The Monitor told them that The Flash would die during Crisis. For the first half of the season, Barry has prepared the team for life without The Flash after the Crisis. The series might have had an emotional roller coaster ride with this, but in the end the stakes didn’t seem high as fans already knew there was no way Barry could die.

seven Cécile’s powers

When Cecile was pregnant with Jenna, she developed the ability to read people’s minds, commonly referred to as telepathy. The team speculated that pregnancy was the cause of her powers, one way or another, and once she gave birth she would lose them. However, after the birth, Cecile could still hear thoughts in season 5, episode 1 “Nora”. She lost her powers again until Episode 3, “The Death of Vibe”, where they alternated between telepathy and empathy.

RELATED: Arrowverse: Ranking The Main Characters On The Flash, Based On Might

In season 6, Cecile couldn’t read her mind anymore but she could feel what someone else was feeling, like an empath. But, sometimes the way his powers worked was weird and confusing. And in some cases, they were barely present when it would have made sense for her to use them, such as finding out that Mirror Iris was an impostor.

6 The Infinite Wells crisis’

After the Crisis, the Multiverse was nonexistent, which meant that Supergirl, The Flash, and The Legends now existed on one earth, Earth-Prime. It also meant that the lookalikes no longer existed, which Barry pointed out when he suspected that Iris wasn’t Iris and couldn’t be a lookalike either.

That logic went out the window when it came to the various versions of Harrison Wells whose show graced audiences. Only one – Nash Wells – survived the crisis. However, Nash continued to see his lookalikes and hear them in his head after the seizure, which shouldn’t have been possible.

5 The endless reincarnations of Thawne

Eobard Thawne (Reverse Flash), was the main villain of Season 1, who the team reportedly defeated when Eddie Thawne, his ancestor, sacrificed himself so that Thawne would never be born. Sadly, that didn’t wipe him out for good and Thawne found a way to come back with every season ofFlash. The kicker? Thawne often returned with the face of Harrison Wells, an identity he had assumed in season 1.

Season 6 is no different. Even though the multiverse no longer existed, Nash, the last remaining Wells, saw Thawne, along with the rest of Wells’ council. In “The Exorcism of Nash Wells,” Thawne managed to take control of Nash’s body and become the “Dominant Well,” so to speak, ready to bring Team Flash back to hell.

4 Exorcism

As soon as Eobard Thawne took over Nash Wells’ body, he didn’t hesitate to threaten and attack Team Flash. Barry and Cisco found a way to get into his mind to try and help Nash regain control of his body with help from Cecile.

RELATED: The Flash: 10 Characters The TV Series Has Yet To Introduce From Speedster Mythology

After a long struggle and emotional turmoil on Nash’s part, Nash took over his body and they kicked out Thawne, who was seen floating like dark energy in the sky outside of STAR Labs. Their conclusion was that Thawne was now shapeless, but they didn’t care about that or if he wanted to own someone else and come back to haunt them, which seems a little irresponsible to Team Flash.

3 The flash loses speed … again

Barry, along with Wally and other speedsters were losing speed because the Speed ​​Force died in one of the best episodes of the season. The team concluded that each speedster only had a small reserve of speed after the Speed ​​Force died, and the more they used it, the faster they would lose it.

This contradicts what Jay Garrick (The Flash of Earth-3) said in Season 4’s “Enter Flashtime” when Barry wanted to send a nuclear bomb that had exploded into the Speed ​​Force to save Central City. Jay advised against it, pointing out that it would destroy the Speed ​​Force completely and every speedster would lose speed immediately.

2 Iris mirror

The second half of the season introduced a new storyline and villains, which led to Iris disappearing from the Mirror Verse. The rest of the team were unaware of this as she was replaced by a mirror-clone who had all of her memories, as well as skills the real Iris didn’t know, like cooking and speaking Italian.

Despite major deviations in her behavior, no one realized that she was not Iris. All except Wally, who appeared in Episode 14 and told Joe that there was something wrong about Iris. Barry, who lived and worked with her all day, every day, didn’t realize he was living with an impostor until several episodes later, which just didn’t make sense, because as the two of them love. Saying so, they’re Barry and Iris, and there’s no way Barry couldn’t have identified a fake sooner than Wally.

1 Suspended plots

With Eric Wallace as the new executive producer and showrunner ofFlash, the show’s sixth season explored a different format. Instead of a main villain of the season that audiences would tire of quickly, Eric basically split the season into two graphic novels with Bloodwork as the villain of the first half and Mirror Master as the second.

The graphic novel’s format was a welcome change, but it also introduced several subplots that the series struggled to tie into at the end of the season. Along with the main villains and the build-up for Crisis, there was Cecile’s decision to portray the Metahumans, Allegra joining the team, Nash’s backstory, Killer Frost’s YOLO storyline, and more. In the end, it got a bit too much and too hard to follow.

NEXT: The Flash: Best Episodes Of 2019, Ranked



following

5 workplace comedies that accurately portray the occupation (& 5 that don’t)







About the Author