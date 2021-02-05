National Super Bowl Anthems: Whitney, Beyoncé, Demi among the best





Here’s a look at some of the most memorable Super Bowl anthems – some good and some not so good.

Every Super Bowl has started with the national anthem since Game 1 in 1967. Some made our eyes cry and others kept us from laughing. This year, R&B star Jazmine Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone will host and produce a performance of Church and Sullivans. Here’s a look back at some of the best and worst national Super Bowl anthems. Whitney houston Whitney Houstons’ performance in 1991 in Tampa was arguably one of the greatest in history and set the standard for how the national anthem should be sung. People loved her performance so much that it peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was then reissued after the September 11 attacks and reached No. 6. Beyonc The 2004 Super Bowl was hosted by Houston, so it made sense for Houston native Beyonc to perform the national anthem. As the crowd flaunted American flags throughout the stadium, Beyonc hit every note perfectly. RELATED: Eric Church Never Heard Jazmine Sullivan Before Super Bowl National Anthem Duo Invited RELATED: Deaf Rapper Warren ‘WAWA’ Snipe Performs National Anthem at Super Bowl LV Jennifer hudson Jennifer Hudson did not hesitate during her performance in 2009 in Tampa. Backed by a full orchestra, Hudson absolutely crushed all the high notes of the national anthems with incredible vocal power. It was the first time Hudson had appeared publicly after the murders of his mother, brother and nephew last October. Demi Lovato It was a touching performance for Demi Lovato in 2020. A week after performing at the Grammys, Lovato delivered a crisp and powerful Super Bowl national anthem. The performance was only the singer’s second live appearance since she was hospitalized in 2018 after an apparent overdose. Lovato predicted ten years earlier that she would one day be in the field for the national anthem. Christina aguilera Christina Aguilera was on a roll during the 2011 Super Bowl, but things went downhill for about 40 seconds. Aguilera completely spoiled the lyrics of the fourth verse, singing, What did we watch so proudly in the last twilight glow? instead of seeing the ramparts flow so gallantly? Aretha franklin We all love the Soul Queen, but Aretha Franklins’ 2006 national anthem performance in Detroit was disappointing. It was the first Super Bowl since Hurricane Katrina, so Franklin was joined by two New Orleans natives: Aaron Neville and Dr. John. With all this star power and a gospel choir, the performance should have been breathtaking. But it was not.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos