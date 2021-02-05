When will Disneyland reopen? Latest Updates As Disney’s Resort Becomes COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Corinne Reichert / CNET



In 2020,Disneylandannounced that it would close its doors for an entire month for the first time in the resort’s 65-year history. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the iconic California theme park closed on March 12, 2020 – and has remained closed ever since.

Disneyland Resort has become a mass Corona virus vaccine site instead of a theme park destination in 2021. Toy Story parking lot started serving coronavirus vaccines Jan. 14 as the first Orange County (or “Super POD”) distribution point supersite. Disneyland Resort had “stepped up” to accommodate a massive vaccine distributionand would be “absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus,” the county said.

For now, only people in phases 1A and 1B are allowed access to the vaccine, a group that includes healthcare workers, law enforcement first responders in high-risk areas andthose aged 65 and over. They can book a Disneyland vaccination appointment thanks to a new application developed with Orange County.

So when will Disneyland and California Adventure reopen, and why haven’t they done so when a lot ofOther Disney World Theme Parks, includingWalt disney worldon the opposite coast of the United States, have you?

When can Disneyland reopen?

Disneyland originally announced a optimistic reopening date July 17th, his 65th birthday. But he was forced to come back to these plans in late June, when California refused to issue theme park guidelines.

California has finally revealed its theme park reopening guidelines October 20: The state will allow Disneyland to open only after Orange County is in the “yellow” or minimum COVID-19 transmission level. That means he must have less than one new daily case of coronavirus per 100,000 people, as well as less than 2% of tests coming back positive. However, a law Project of two California Assembly manufacturers on Feb. 4 would see large theme parks pushed into the “orange”, or moderate, level for reopening – where daily cases can go as high as 3.9, with rates of positive tests up to 4.9%.

Orange County has slipped from red to purplesince October. As of February 2, 2021, it was 43.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people, with a positive rate of 10.9% on test results. These numbers mark a significant increase since the theme parks’ direction was announced, so reopening is not an option in the foreseeable future.

What will Disneyland look like when it reopens?

Once Disneyland reopens, the park’s capacity will be limited to 25% and reservations will be required. Plexiglas has already been installed at the entry points to the park.

Smaller theme parks – those with a total capacity of 15,000 people or less – are allowed to reopen once their county hits the orange or “moderate” level, but they will be limited to 25% attendance or 500 people. , whichever is less. . Only outdoor attractions can be opened, reservations are required and only locals can attend.

While waiting for the parks to reopen, you can discover the magic behind the scenes on theDisney Parks TikTok account, or the Disney Parks YouTube Channel.

Downtown Disney, part of California Adventure reopens

The Downtown Disney Mall and Dining Room reopened six months ago on July 9, following California restaurant and store opening guidelines. It was followed by the California Adventure Theme Park Main Street November 19, including Buena Vista Street and parts of Hollywood Land.

The reopening of California Adventure includes all of the Buena Vista Street stores, as well as restaurants such as the Carthay Circle Lounge, Smokejumper’s Grill, Award Wieners, Starbucks, and churros and popcorn carts. Disney has yet to announce whether it plans to similarly reopen stores and restaurants along Main Street USA inside Disneyland.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, Orange County was subject to strict stay-at-home orders due to ICU capacity dropping below 15%. Restaurants were forced to close at Downtown Disney and California Adventure, but Governor Newsom lifted the lockdown orders on January 25.

Why was Disney World allowed to reopen?

Disney could reopen Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood studios back in July. It has been licensed to do so by state and less stringent Florida local guidelines.

Orlando Disney Parks have social distancing and well-being measures, including temperature controls, wearing masks, guests six feet away while queuing for attractions, and a guest reservation system to limit capacity. The fireworks were also suspended.

Disney Springs shopping and dining area reopened May 20 with limited parking, fewer entrances, pre-entry temperature control, masks required, physically distant lines and barriers, reduced hours, no entertainment and more sanitizing and sanitizing. Disney-owned stores and restaurants at Disney Springs began reopening on May 27.

Disneyland cancels and refunds annual passes

Disneyland announced on January 14 that it will becancel its annual pass holder programfor the moment.

“Due to the continuing uncertainty of the pandemic and the limitations surrounding the reopening of our California theme parks, we will issue appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort annual passports and cancel the current program,” said the president of Disneyland, Ken Potrock, in a statement.

Disneyland “is developing new membership offers” for its reopening. Those who held an active annual pass as if March 14, 2020 were now called “Legacy Pass Holders“and will continue to enjoy discounts for the time being when shopping or dining in Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street in California Adventure. Legacy Pass holders will also get early access to the new Star Wars store. andWanda Vision photo shoot, which will soon arrive at Downtown Disney.

Layoffs in the theme park industry in the United States

Vacationers aren’t the only ones affected by Disneyland’s continued shutdown – Disney announced on September 29 it would lay off 28,000 American employees, citing the reduced capacity of its theme parks due to social distancing requirements, as well as “California’s reluctance to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen.”

In an SEC filing on November 26, Disney revealed that it would be layoff of 4,000 additional employees, for 32,000 in total.

Disneyland reached agreement with 11 unions representing its workers from Oct. 14, according to the Orange County register, so that it is ready to open immediately as soon as permitted. The California Health and Human Services Agency reportedlysent state health officials to assess Disney World in Florida during the first week of October, the Los Angeles Times reported.



