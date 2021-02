Morgan Wallen Dropped By Booking Agent After Using Racist Insult

The fallout from Morgan Wallen’s use of the N word continues. Just under 48 hours after TMZ released the video of the country singer hurling the racist insult to a friend, talent booking agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) removed Wallen from its roster. Billboard reports the news via an anonymous source, noting that WME has offered no official comment. The company was responsible for helping secure public appearances for Wallen, including tour dates. According to Billboard, Wallen had planned a North American tour of the arenas in late 2021 and early 2022, as well as a European tour, before his near total ostracization from the country music industry. Less than 24 hours after the damning video – which was captured by a neighbor and shows Wallen arriving home after a night out and using the N word to say goodbye to a friend – was first released on Tuesday night ( February 2). , Wallen had his record deal suspended indefinitely, and many radio companies removed his music from their stations. Although Wallen’s music is still available on Spotify and Apple Music, he has been removed from all playlists except his own. SiriusXM and Pandora have removed its music from their services, and CMT and the Country Music Association have also removed Wallen-related content from their platforms. The Academy of Country Music, meanwhile, ruled Wallen ineligible for nomination or inclusion in any way in the 2021 ACM Awards. The response from some artists was also swift and decisive. Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris immediately denounced the use of the N word – or any racist slurs – in any context. “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slurs that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said in a statement to TMZ. “There is no excuse for using that type of language, ever. I sincerely apologize for using that word. I promise to do better.” In the past year, Wallen has been arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct outside Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville and has lost his place as an artist on Saturday Night Live after violating the show’s COVID-19 protocols by partying with University of Alabama students, without a mask, just days before his scheduled appearance on the late-night comedy TV show. Wallen has issued a public apology both times; a judge refused to prosecute him on the charges, and he was asked to SNL Two months later. See Country Stars on The voice, So + Now:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos