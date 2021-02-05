Inspirational folk singer and activist Anne Feeney dies at 69 from COVID-19

His hymn, “Have you been to prison for righteousness?”, Was recorded by Peter, Paul and Mary and sung on picket lines around the world.



Anne Feeney, a folk singer who has collaborated with Pete Seeger, John Prine and Peter, Paul and Mary and a passionate activist who fought for workers’ and women’s rights, died Wednesday in Pittsburgh of complications from COVID-19 . She was 69 years old.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must announce the passing of our brave, brilliant and beautiful mother”, her daughter, Amy Sue Berlin, written on facebook. “We were very lucky that she fought hard enough to open her eyes and give us a few days to be with her before she finally decided it was time to let go.

From 1987, when she was inspired by folk singer and activist Faith Petric to quit her legal job and devote her life to touring and making music to support workers, Feeney performed over 4,000 shows in North America and Europe.

She has performed for strikers on picket lines, in union halls and at protests, including the one that ended a World Trade Organization conference in Seattle in 1999, she is seen in the documentary by 2000 This is what democracy looks like and another at the 2004 March for Women’s Lives held at the National Mall in Washington, DC

Feeney’s 2000 anthem “Have You Been to Jail for Justice?”, Sung on picket lines and in prison cells around the world, is considered one of the last true folk songs. She has also brought to life classic union anthems like Woody Guthrie’s “Union Maid” and Joe Hill’s “Dump the Bosses off Your Back”.

“Anne Feeney was a songwriter / activist deeply committed to the great tradition of Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie,” Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary said in a statement. “She was joyful and ardent in her determination to use her music to uplift the most marginalized and move towards greater justice in the country. For Annie it was a way of life. Her song ‘Have You Been to Jail for Justice ?, which our trio recorded, was an anthem for all of us who joined Annie in ‘the good fight’. “

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello called her “a fearless and formidable force for justice and workers’ rights on stage, in the studio and on the picket line.”

Feeney has organized dozens of tours supporting a variety of causes, including the Sing Out for Single Payer Healthcare tour in 2009, and raised tens of thousands of dollars for strike funds and progressive causes. She was also the first woman president of a musicians union in the US

Born July 1, 1951 in Charleroi, Pa., And raised in the Brookline neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Feeney was influenced by her grandfather William Patrick Feeney, who was a first-generation Irish immigrant and violinist who used music to support the organization of the working class. .

Feeney first performed in public in 1969 when she sang a song by Phil Ochs during a demonstration against the Vietnam War. In 1972, she was arrested at the Republican National Convention while opposing Richard Nixon’s second nomination for president.

Feeney received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh in 1974 and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Law School four years later. She practiced as a lawyer for 12 years, representing mainly refugees and survivors of domestic violence.

Inspired by the group that founded “Women Organized Against Rape” in Philadelphia, she started a campaign for a rape crisis center that evolved into Pittsburgh Action Against Rape, which still provides services to survivors of sexual assault. She also served on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania branch of the National Organization of Women and as president of the Pittsburgh Musicians’ Union from 1981 to 1997, the only woman in that position.

Feeney has released 12 albums during his career and has shared stages with Seeger, Prine, Loretta Lynn, Toshi Reagon, The Mammals, Dan Bern, Indigo Girls and Billy Bragg. A lover of Irish music, she has led annual singing tours in Ireland and was a regular at the Kerrville Folk Festival, Oregon Country Fair and other major festivals.

Survivors also include her son, Dan. Donations in his name can be made to the Thomas Merton Center, a hub for social justice activists in Pittsburgh.