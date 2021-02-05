Malcolm & Marie, Review: A Movie About Cinema That Desperately Needs Push Buttons

The new Malcolm & Marie movie (coming Friday at Netflix), written and directed by Sam Levinson, openly relies on a row of hot buttons and shamelessly strives to make them vibrate loudly while pontificating over art. It points to the familiar abyss where life and art meet, but it does so from a safe distance. It’s a film about filmmaking, but it’s one of diabolical vanity, in which Levinson, who is white, creates a black filmmaker character as his replacement and spokesperson, an artistic hero whom he then undermined the character and the practice and which he subjects to criticize, just enough to play the cinematic equivalent of a false-innocent maneuver of media trolls: he only asks questions.

Malcolm (John David Washington) is a director in his thirties. He and his girlfriend, Marie (Zendaya), a black woman in their twenties, just attended the well-received premiere of his new feature film and returned to a luxury home that his producers rented him. . While Marie makes a pot of macaroni and cheese, Malcolm opposes white movie critics, and one in particular, a woman with the LA Times, for seeing his film through a racial prism simply because he and his film protagonist are black. He expressly denies that his work is political – Marie quickly reminds him that he’s writing a biography of Angela Davis and instead explains that his new film is a commercial film about a drug addict girl trying to pull herself together and begging critics. , Let us artists have fun with this shit. Then the Times Critical review drops in line, and it still infuriates Malcolm, calling the film a true masterpiece but praising the film in political terms and, moreover, questioning, albeit with one eye, the portrayal of Malcolms from the black female protagonist. He goes wild a bit more about what he sees as reducing his new film to questions of identity and brags about his dedication to the mystery of art, through a shovel of references to filmmakers. classics such as Billy Wilder, Ida Lupino and George. Cukor and the moderns Elaine May, Spike Lee and Barry Jenkins.

Those rants set the tone for the film, but the drama is sparked by something that happened earlier in the evening, during the screening: In his remarks to the premiere audience, Malcolm thanked his cast, crew and other collaborators, but forgot to thank Marie. . The omission is all the more serious, Marie reminds her, that the film is, as she says, about her recovering drug addict whose experiences, which have been described to her in detail, are represented in her film. Shed even consulted him on the screenplay. Malcolm knew as soon as he had done wrong, he reminds Marie that he spent the evening apologizing copiously to her, and that she accepted his apology but, once back home, her pent-up anger erupts. The fight, as they both call it, is the emotional backbone of Levinsons drama. Calling on Malcolm for the ingratitude and lack of empathy reflected in his accidental oblivion, Marie conjures up a huge repertoire of long-suppressed frustrations that boil down to: Malcolm used his story for a film that brought him fame and she goes on the sidelines.

Malcolm & Marie is a lockdown movie: it was shot during the pandemic, under constraints meant to keep the set safe for everyone involved. It takes place in a unique and isolated location entirely in and around a house, and with only the two actors. For Levinson, practical limits also seem to have limited his cinematic imagination. His film follows the format of a realistic one-act play that takes place in real time, with a setting that is literally embarrassing (Levinson has a soft spot for his characters need to pee), with the addition of a few brief epilogues and an ever-so moderately brittle scene, which seems to nod to the constraints it embraces indisputably and without creativity.

Drawing on the trope of a filmmaker mocking movie critics for their posture and ignorance, Levinson attempts to give his film immunity from criticism. By portraying a black filmmaker who resists questions of politics and identity, he also gives himself cover to deliver his own anti-revival speech. (Malcolm even quotes the term mockingly.) Levinson offers only the slightest flashes of self-mockery or self-criticism, and even they come primarily as a demonstration of his own modesty and self-awareness, involving in large measure part of the collaborations inherent in the making of films. Malcolm, meanwhile, is described as a very good director with an asterisk. Marie, with her in-depth knowledge of Malcolms behavior, provides the asterisk. She, in her turn, is only there as a commentator on her life and her art, her critic in person; Malcolms’ last name is heard throughout the film, but Maries never is. She has a lot to say and is a passionate and very insightful character, but somehow Levinson also manages to turn it around and Malcolm insists that only a lack of self-confidence gets in her way.

It’s unclear if Malcolm & Marie is a historical drama that takes place recently before the pandemic, a near future after its end, or a counterfactual story about what life would be like now for its characters if it hadn’t been for pandemic. What is clear is that Malcolm & Marie has no real present tense; it’s a film that only claims to consider the difficult fusion of art and life, but does so with a hermetically sealed form against the most interesting and curious aspect of this connection: how can a film of pandemic lockdown is actually achieved. Its aesthetic is equally impenetrable: the brilliant black and white images, the smooth movements of the camera, the suave lighting presents a hard shell of a film surface that distracts the attention from the highly cinematic art that is supposed to to be its very subject. The aesthetic mimics the Hollywood classics that Malcolm revere (his particular obsession is director William Wyler) without suggesting that Levinson thought about the implications of form at all, including exclusions, elisions, limitations as style and manner. have forged. in the thirties, could impose itself on the cinema today, or how a modern scenario writer could transform them, enlarge them or blow them up. (While boasting that his sensibility is informed by Citizen Kane and The Best Years of Our Lives, Malcolm also drops a word of praise for Gone with the Wind which hints, without irony, of his historical oblivion and that of the Levinsons.)

The values ​​of film production take the place of inspiration, originality, daring; its simplistic dramatic unity keeps viewers on the subject; dialogue is on the nose throughout, suggesting an array of traits and background elements, themes and references that Levinson must complete to make his case. He asks the actors to stand up and deliver, to sit down and deliver, to walk and deliver, to lie down and deliver, they dispense his dialogue and run through the rhythms of the action with fluidity, energy, nuance and commitment. The skill of the actors is at the forefront, and his awesome looks are the only thing worth watching the movie for (remarkably, this is Zendayas’ first major dramatic role). But Levinson shines a light on this skill at the expense of emotional risk, including needs, especially his own. Malcolm & Marie plays like a talking point series, like a cinematic tweet thread that demands engagement on its own terms and does so in the polished name of art. He tilts his head, lifts his chin and says, “Debate me,” and his style says, please.