Julie, Kya Kehna, Badhaai Ho 7 Times Bollywood Sheds A Different Light On The Subject Of Pregnancy

Real life is reflected on the big screen, so it’s no shock that there are a number of films about pregnancy. While almost every Bollywood movie has a baby in the process of being born, a few pregnancies have raised eyebrows, and we’ll talk about that today.

From teenage pregnancies to those in their fifties getting married, inter-cast marriages, IVF and surrogacy, here’s a look at the different pregnancies in Bollywood. So scroll down and take a look.

Julie (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dom75sRB2rY

Starring Lakshmi, Vikram Makandar, Nadira, Om Prakash, and others, this KS Sethumadhavan director centers around the pregnancy of Julies (Lakshmi). Julie, who belongs to an Anglo-Indian family, falls in love with her best friend’s brother, a Hindu boy named Shahi. The two consume their relationship, thus leading to a pregnancy he knows nothing about.

The film not only dealt with unmarried motherhood, but also spoke about restrictive social conventions regarding interfaith marriage. You should watch this Bollywood movie from the 70s to see how young people take responsibility for their lives and fight every chance to overcome the barriers placed by society.

Kya Kehna (2000)

Starring Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Chandrachur Singh, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and others, this Kundan Shah film was about a single teenager. He showed how society reacts to teenage pregnancy and the issues that the expectant mother faces.

This Bollywood film also showed how the strong maternal instinct slowly spreads through society, ultimately leaving the woman to choose who she wants to spend the rest of her life with. This is a very moving film that is sure to connect with your heart.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001)

Starring Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and others, this director Abbas-Mastan dealt with a subject that was not talked about in the days of surrogacy. Although the film generated considerable controversy, it was one of the highest grossing films of the year.

While talking about the taboo issue of artificial insemination and surrogacy, this Bollywood film also had a mix of comedy, drama, love and friendship. A film of family love, marital bliss, and respect has the right amount of twists, songs, and more. I love this movie and recommend it for everyone to watch it. Watch this film to see how the Hindi film industry dealt with it.

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Released at the turn of the century, this director of Siddharth Anand starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Tania Zaetta, Arshad Warsi and others spoke of two young modern Indians, who live in Melbourne, moving in together and facing an unwanted pregnancy. .

This Bollywood, while showing the relationship between them, also tells about how an unwanted pregnancy affects the lives of those who are unprepared as well as those who have planned.

Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story (2009)

With Ruslaan Mumtaz, Sheena Shahabadi, Gaurav Mendiratta, Paramjyot Singh and others, this Satish Kaushik explores the issue of teenage pregnancy and how society is responding to it. It not only showed the social pressure put on the young couple, but also the stress and anxiety when they are taken to court.

Kuku and Mahi (Ruslaan and Sheena) admit they made a mistake, but stand side by side to make their relationship work against all odds. An essential film.

Badhaai Ho (2018)

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra and others, this director by Amit Ravindrenath dealt with a couple in their fifties finding themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. He was talking about the behavior of their family, including their two grown sons, and the society upon hearing the news.

If the Bollywood film dealt with this issue, it also made us laugh, cry and enjoy the film.

Good Newwz (2019)

At this time and at this age, we see many couples struggling to become parents. With Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra; this director of Raj Mehta dealt with Vitro fertilization (IVF) aka test-tube baby.

While dealing with IVF, the Bollywood film has made sure to entertain us by showing us the confusions that followers have when there is a mixture in the lab. While the first half was full of comedy, the second is more serious but full of humor. This is one of the best pregnancy Bollywood movies.

Which Bollywood pregnancy movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

Must read: Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on rumors of marriage to Rohan Shrestha: What are you even talking about?

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube