4 zodiac signs who will have the most beautiful Valentine’s Day 2021, according to astrologers





This Valentine’s Day may be more low-key than in previous years due to all that is going on in the world and in the cosmos. After all, Mercury retrograde, which started on January 30 and ends on February 20, never fails to throw a wrench into our plans. But for some, February 14 could end up being a special day to remember. According to astrologers, there are four zodiac signs that will have the luckiest Valentine’s Day 2021. “This Valentine’s Day is astrologically a bit wild”, Elisa Robyn, PhD, astrologer and consultant in astrological transitions, says Bustle. “Venus, the planet that rules love, is in Aquarius with Saturn and Jupiter, while Mercury, the planet that rules communication is in retrograde. Venus in Aquarius will make everyone thirsty for a little bit of freedom, and we will want to break away from the norm. ” With all that great Aquarius energy in their tune, now is a great time to bond with your partner or love interest through intellectual conversations and shared ideas. Venus will also be squared off with passionate Mars on Valentine’s Day, so the sparks could fly in a number of ways. Of course, we cannot forget that Mercury is retrograde. So there is also the possibility of misunderstandings and confusion. But fear not, said Robyn. “These transits do not portend disaster, rather they suggest a unique approach to the day of love.” For example, this Valentine’s Day is especially great for singles who want to celebrate themselves. According to Robyn, the energy surrounding February 14 is perfect for indulging yourself and practicing self-love. If you’re in a relationship, you want to try something more low-key and easier to plan. “The key is to focus on how easy love can be and more on being with each other and less on the extravagant celebrations,” says Robyn. Whether you are single or in a relationship, there are a few zodiac signs that will be astrologically blessed this year. Here are the zodiac signs that will have the most beautiful Valentine’s Day 2021. Leo (July 23 August 22) All the intense Aquarian energy that is happening right now falls into the area of ​​the Leo map that governs engaged partnerships. As a certified astrologer Kyla derkach told Bustle, “Some lucky Leos might be making it official this Valentine’s Day, taking their relationships to the next level.” If you are already in a relationship, you can renew your vows or find another way to deepen your bond. Libra (September 23 October 22) Valentine’s Day will be great for the glamorous Libra as the house that rules romance, fun, creativity, and self-expression will be amplified. According to Derkach, someone raunchy might grab your attention or a date might be way better than you expected. “If you’re paired up, prioritizing the date night is a must,” says Derkach. “Have fun the old fashioned way!” Scorpio (October 23 November 21) More privacy and less confusion are in store for you and your partner this Valentine’s Day, Scorpio. Since Mercury is retrograde at a right angle to your sign, now is a good time to clearly express something that you have retained. “If you’ve been too circumspect to tell someone how you feel, those words might spill over into those beautiful moments of passion,” says Robyn. Your partner will be very receptive to what you have to say. Aquarius (January 20 February 18) Sex and romance aren’t always high on an Aquarius’ priority list. However, with Venus, the planet of love in their realm, Aquarius signs will feel even more dashing this Valentine’s Day. Energy is great if you want to go out and attract a partner, or do something with your other half. “They are very visible and could turn heads,” says Derkach. “If they’re single. They won’t have to go to great lengths to find a date. Coupled, Aquarius should treat themselves to something extra sensual and delicious. Sources Elisa Robyn, PhD, astrologer and consultant in astrological transitions Kyla derkach, certified astrologer

