Rainshine Entertainment and Animasia Studio to Adapt ‘Young Captain Nemo’ Books for Trilogy of Animated Feature Films





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Feb. 4 (ANI / PRNewswire): Rainshine Entertainment, a global entertainment company that nurtures, creates and develops content studios that create fabulous content for audiences around the world, and Animasia Studio, a production company of award-winning animation and digital content, have teamed up to co-produce a trilogy of animated feature films based on the books “Young Captain Nemo”, a chart-topping fictional trilogy on Amazon.com.

The partnership chartered the talent of Jeffrey Reddick – acclaimed architect of the “ Final Destination ” film franchise – for screenwriting and executive production. Scripts should be based on the hit series KidLit by author Jason Henderson.

Previously, in May 2020, Kinsane Entertainment Inc., a children’s and family entertainment company owned by Rainshine Entertainment, acquired the rights to adapt the book from the “ Young Captain Nemo ” trilogy written by the best-selling author. Jason Henderson and published by Feiwel & Friends (an imprint of Macmillan). The story follows 12-year-old Gabriel Nemo, a descendant of Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo from “ 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ”, as the young adventurer and his friends battle nature, villains and the forces of evil in his Nemotech submarine.

This trilogy is a collaborative effort that brings together a roster of renowned names from the world of literature, entertainment and animation. Popular for his spine-stinging horror films, Jeffrey Reddick is also currently doing writing assignments for two new Netflix animated series, including “ Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, ” a spin-off of the series. hit comics “ Usagi Yojimbo ”. . Working closely with Reddick as a Creative Producer will be Saahil Bhargava (Kinsane Co-Founder and Founder of Rainshine Raijin Studios’ Teen and Adult Animation Division), Kinsane Co-Founder and CEO Kurt Inderbitzin, as well as other members of Kinsane content and production. team. AhLoong from Animasia Studio, based in Kuala Lumpur with offices in Los Angeles, will bring it all to life. The production house has created award-winning animation work for top names including Disney Channel, Netflix, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, among others.

“Creating meaningful entertainment for a diverse and global audience is at the heart of every project we undertake at Rainshine. So when Kinsane (a subsidiary of Rainshine) acquired the rights to adapt the ‘Young Captain Nemo’ books, we saw it as a contemporary action adventure with an iconic character, with storylines that have universal appeal. . It’s also a great opportunity to share with the world, especially our young audiences, an inspiring tale woven into a world of mystery, fantasy and science fiction, ”said Neeraj Bhargava, CEO of Rainshine Entertainment . He added, “Bringing such a large-scale story to life requires a creative vision as well as a great team and partners, and we couldn’t have asked for such a creatively rich and geographically diverse team as Animasia Studios and Jeffrey. Reddick. We can’t wait to see these stories come to life and win accolades around the world. “

“We are thrilled and delighted to co-produce the ‘Young Captain Nemo’ animated films in partnership with Rainshine Entertainment. The concept and the fantastic world of the story lend

themselves very well at animation as a medium of storytelling. And as a company committed to delivering high quality animated content to our audience, we are certain that a character like

Young Nemo will be a great opportunity to showcase our animation skills to a much larger and global audience, ”said Edmund Chan, Managing Director of Animasia Studio.

Expressing his take on the movies, screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick said, “Many of us grew up reading the Jules Verne classic and secretly wishing to become Captain Nemo. So when Rainshine approached me to adapt the books “ Young Captain Nemo ” by Jason Henderson for a trilogy of animated feature films, I was able to visualize colorful, adventurous and thrilling animation that children and families would appreciate. I can’t wait to work with the Rainshine and Animasia teams to bring “Young Captain Nemo” to the screen. “

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / PRNewswire)







