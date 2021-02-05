Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha makes clear stance on farmers protest as big Bollywood celebrities give support to government initiative
Following pop star Rihanna’s tweet supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest, India’s Ministry of External Affairs released a statement regarding the protests. The statement was posted with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. As big Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar immediately tweeted in support of the government, actress Sonakshi Sinha let the world know where she is.
On Wednesday evening, Sonakshi took her stories to Instagram and shared a post from an Instagram handle called storysellercomics which explained that tweets from Rihanna and environmentalist Greta Thunberg about the farmers’ protests highlight human rights violations. rather than the technical knowledge of agricultural laws that farmers demanded. be repealed.
“The voices that have been raised relate to the violation of human rights, the suppression of freedom of the Internet and of expression, state propaganda, hate speech and the abuse of power,” reads one in one of the posts shared by Sonakshi Sinha.
“Journalists are harassed. Internet was banned. Protesters are vilified by state and media propaganda. Hate speech (desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro sardaro ko is resurfacing) is on the rise. THIS is the question taking center stage on the world stage, ”the post continued.
“To reiterate, tonight’s news will try to paint a picture that ‘outside forces’ are trying to interfere in the way our country works. Please don’t give in to this narrative. It’s human, defending other humans. THIS IS the story, ”the message read.
The Dabangg The actress’s Instagram stories came shortly after several Bollywood celebrities, and Indian cricketers tweeted in support of the BJP-led government hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether. In their statement released after Rihanna’s tweet, the MEA wrote, “Interest groups are trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them.” The government’s campaign came after international celebrities spoke of the government’s efforts to quell the farmers’ protest at the Singhu border by cutting the internet, water supply, and installing barbed wire and road crampons.
