On TV Friday: “ The 24 ”, “ Framing Britney Spears ”

During the coronavirus crisis, The Los Angeles Times is making temporary changes to our printing sections. The prime-time TV schedule is on hiatus in the print version, but an expanded version is available in your daily electronic Times newspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Who owns it anyway? Comic guest Nyima Funk. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Shark aquarium In this new episode, the Hopes are launching a product to keep things germ-free, a way to avoid drink spikes and vegan treats. Previous products Daisy Cake and Pipcorn are updated. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPauls Drag Race Contestants direct and perform in a disco dance documentary, with fashions from the 1970s. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum PI When an over-enthusiastic Neighborhood Watch group asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to investigate a shady character living on their block, they discover they may have stumbled upon a serial killer in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

NBC data line The new Death of a Hometown Hero episode brings to mind the 2010 case of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, who went missing and was found dead 10 days later. 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fooling us Featured magicians include Dania Diaz, Greg Gleason, Cameron Braxton, and Florian Sainvet. 9:00 p.m. The CW

Dinners, drive-in and dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Blue blood (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The New York Times presents In the new Framing Britney Spears episode, people close to the pop icon and lawyers linked to her guardianship reassess her career and current status as she battles her father in court over who should be in control of her life. 10 p.m. FX

SPORTS

College basketball Richmond visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Penn State, 4 pm FS1; Boise State visits Nevada, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball Toronto Raptors visit Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Boston Celtics visit Clippers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. KCOP; San Jose Sharks visit Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS this morning Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Covid19 pandemic; celebrate the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Morning News from KTLA (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Hello america Cupcake Guys. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC

Have a nice day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Living with Kelly and Ryan Robin Wright (Earth). (N) 9:00 a.m. KABC

View Author Van Jones. (N) 10:00 KABC

Rachael ray Rashad Jennings and Trent Green in a Super Bowl Cooking Recipe; Jeff Mauro (The Kitchen). (N) 10 hours KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Debbie Allen. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The speech Queen Latifah; Michael Symon; Rashad Jennings. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Room Michelle Rodriguez; Brian McKnight is playing. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray; Tiki Barber discusses the Super Bowl. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Dan & Shays All to Myself. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Samantha Bee; Captain Lee Rosbach (below deck); Harry Mack is playing. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr Oz Show Super Bowl snacks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The truth (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington week The war within the GOP over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.); President Bidens’ COVID relief package; fallout from the attack on the US Capitol: Jonathan Martin, The New York Times; Alexi McCammond, Axios; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News; Sabrina Siddiqui, The Wall Street Journal. Guest moderator Lisa Desjardins describes live reporting under a desk during the attack. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real time with Bill Maher Jimmy Kimmel. Panel: Author Charlotte Alter (Those We Expected: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America); podcaster Matt Welch (Reason Roundtable). (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The problem is … with Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 h KLCS

Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Noah Centineo; Slowthai and Skepta are playing. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Sal Iacono; Death Cab for Cutie is playing. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late night with Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Brooks Wheelan; Ann Patchett. 00:36 KNBC

The Late Late Show with James Corden Thomas Middleditch; The Black Pumas are playing. 12:37 KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 p.m. KABC

MOVIES

The 24 Kevin Willmott co-wrote (with Trai Byers) and directed this 2020 historical drama that tells the story of the Houston Riot of 1917. The film takes its title from the name of a black regiment who despite his service loyal serviceman, was targeted for racial discrimination by Houston’s all-white police force and white city residents. Co-Writer Byers also directs the cast, supported by Aja Naomi King, Bashir Salahuddin, Mo McRae, Mykelti Williamson and Thomas Haden Church. 8 p.m. Starz

Made in italy Actor James DArcy (Agent Carter) wrote and directed this 2020 comedy-drama starring Liam Neeson as a famous artist trying to reunite with his estranged son (played by Neesons’ actual son, Michel Richardson) while that the two are in Italy to repair and sell a house that belonged to the former deceased wife. Also on the bill are Valeria Bilello, Lindsay Duncan and Marco Quaglia. 9:00 p.m. Showtime

American sniper (2014) 8 a.m. History

Ride the High Country (1962) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Witness (1985) 8:55 a.m. Epix

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC

Spy kids (2001) 9:18 am Again

The hatred you give (2018) 9:30 am FX

Switch off (1981) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Dodgeball: a true outsider story (2004) 9:51 am Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:32 United States

The company (1993) 10:55 Epix

tomb stone (1993) 11h History

Being John Malkovich (1999) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Modified states (1980) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax

Meet the parents (2000) 11:25 a.m. Show time

A few good men (1992) noon AMC

The Karate Kid (1984) noon and 8 p.m. BBC America

The Simpsons Movie (2007) noon FXX

Crazy, stupid, love. (2011) noon VH1

X-Men: First Class (2011) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Noah (2014) 12:30 pm Syfy

Brave Heart (1995) 12:52 pm Again

Goodwill hunting (1997) 1:09 p.m. Starz

John Grishams The Rainmaker (1997) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Escape to New York (1981) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 2:01 p.m. USA

In the air (2009) 2:35 p.m. HBO

Risky business (1983) 2:35 p.m. TMC

Crimson peak (2015) 2:52 p.m. Cinemax

Bourne identity (2002) 3 p.m. AMC

Badlands (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM

House party (1990) 4 p.m. BET

The hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX

The Blues Brothers (1980) 4:15 p.m. TMC

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:30 p.m. HBO

Coupling (2005) 5:00 p.m. Showtime

The Year of the Dangerous Life (1982) 5 p.m. TCM

fantastic beasts and where to find them (2016) 5:05 p.m. United States

Bourne’s supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Fat (1978) 5.30 p.m. VH1

Tornado (1996) 6 p.m. Syfy

Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 7 p.m. Showtime

Under fire (1983) 7.15 p.m. TCM

Arthur (1981) 8 p.m. KCET

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. AMC

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP

Get Shorty (1995) 8:10 p.m. HBO

The fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 9 pm Again

In the line of fire (1993) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Fields of death (1984) 9:30 p.m. TCM

ATL (2006) 9:45 p.m. TBS

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix

Don Jon (2013) 10 p.m. TMC

Star Trek (2009) 10:30 p.m. AMC

As good as it gets (1997) 10:30 p.m. POP

Dark zero thirty (2012) 22:49 Starz