Entertainment
On TV Friday: “ The 24 ”, “ Framing Britney Spears ”
During the coronavirus crisis, The Los Angeles Times is making temporary changes to our printing sections. The prime-time TV schedule is on hiatus in the print version, but an expanded version is available in your daily electronic Times newspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
MacGyver (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Who owns it anyway? Comic guest Nyima Funk. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Shark aquarium In this new episode, the Hopes are launching a product to keep things germ-free, a way to avoid drink spikes and vegan treats. Previous products Daisy Cake and Pipcorn are updated. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPauls Drag Race Contestants direct and perform in a disco dance documentary, with fashions from the 1970s. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum PI When an over-enthusiastic Neighborhood Watch group asks Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to investigate a shady character living on their block, they discover they may have stumbled upon a serial killer in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
NBC data line The new Death of a Hometown Hero episode brings to mind the 2010 case of NBA player Lorenzen Wright, who went missing and was found dead 10 days later. 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fooling us Featured magicians include Dania Diaz, Greg Gleason, Cameron Braxton, and Florian Sainvet. 9:00 p.m. The CW
Dinners, drive-in and dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Blue blood (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The New York Times presents In the new Framing Britney Spears episode, people close to the pop icon and lawyers linked to her guardianship reassess her career and current status as she battles her father in court over who should be in control of her life. 10 p.m. FX
SPORTS
College basketball Richmond visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Penn State, 4 pm FS1; Boise State visits Nevada, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball Toronto Raptors visit Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Boston Celtics visit Clippers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. KCOP; San Jose Sharks visit Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS this morning Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Covid19 pandemic; celebrate the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Morning News from KTLA (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Hello america Cupcake Guys. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC
Have a nice day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Living with Kelly and Ryan Robin Wright (Earth). (N) 9:00 a.m. KABC
View Author Van Jones. (N) 10:00 KABC
Rachael ray Rashad Jennings and Trent Green in a Super Bowl Cooking Recipe; Jeff Mauro (The Kitchen). (N) 10 hours KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Debbie Allen. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The speech Queen Latifah; Michael Symon; Rashad Jennings. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Room Michelle Rodriguez; Brian McKnight is playing. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray; Tiki Barber discusses the Super Bowl. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Dan & Shays All to Myself. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Samantha Bee; Captain Lee Rosbach (below deck); Harry Mack is playing. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr Oz Show Super Bowl snacks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The truth (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington week The war within the GOP over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.); President Bidens’ COVID relief package; fallout from the attack on the US Capitol: Jonathan Martin, The New York Times; Alexi McCammond, Axios; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News; Sabrina Siddiqui, The Wall Street Journal. Guest moderator Lisa Desjardins describes live reporting under a desk during the attack. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real time with Bill Maher Jimmy Kimmel. Panel: Author Charlotte Alter (Those We Expected: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America); podcaster Matt Welch (Reason Roundtable). (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The problem is … with Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 h KLCS
Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Noah Centineo; Slowthai and Skepta are playing. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anthony Anderson; Sal Iacono; Death Cab for Cutie is playing. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late night with Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Brooks Wheelan; Ann Patchett. 00:36 KNBC
The Late Late Show with James Corden Thomas Middleditch; The Black Pumas are playing. 12:37 KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 p.m. KABC
MOVIES
The 24 Kevin Willmott co-wrote (with Trai Byers) and directed this 2020 historical drama that tells the story of the Houston Riot of 1917. The film takes its title from the name of a black regiment who despite his service loyal serviceman, was targeted for racial discrimination by Houston’s all-white police force and white city residents. Co-Writer Byers also directs the cast, supported by Aja Naomi King, Bashir Salahuddin, Mo McRae, Mykelti Williamson and Thomas Haden Church. 8 p.m. Starz
Made in italy Actor James DArcy (Agent Carter) wrote and directed this 2020 comedy-drama starring Liam Neeson as a famous artist trying to reunite with his estranged son (played by Neesons’ actual son, Michel Richardson) while that the two are in Italy to repair and sell a house that belonged to the former deceased wife. Also on the bill are Valeria Bilello, Lindsay Duncan and Marco Quaglia. 9:00 p.m. Showtime
American sniper (2014) 8 a.m. History
Ride the High Country (1962) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Witness (1985) 8:55 a.m. Epix
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 9:15 a.m. IFC
Spy kids (2001) 9:18 am Again
The hatred you give (2018) 9:30 am FX
Switch off (1981) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: a true outsider story (2004) 9:51 am Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:32 United States
The company (1993) 10:55 Epix
tomb stone (1993) 11h History
Being John Malkovich (1999) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Modified states (1980) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax
Meet the parents (2000) 11:25 a.m. Show time
A few good men (1992) noon AMC
The Karate Kid (1984) noon and 8 p.m. BBC America
The Simpsons Movie (2007) noon FXX
Crazy, stupid, love. (2011) noon VH1
X-Men: First Class (2011) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Noah (2014) 12:30 pm Syfy
Brave Heart (1995) 12:52 pm Again
Goodwill hunting (1997) 1:09 p.m. Starz
John Grishams The Rainmaker (1997) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Escape to New York (1981) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 2:01 p.m. USA
In the air (2009) 2:35 p.m. HBO
Risky business (1983) 2:35 p.m. TMC
Crimson peak (2015) 2:52 p.m. Cinemax
Bourne identity (2002) 3 p.m. AMC
Badlands (1973) 3:15 p.m. TCM
House party (1990) 4 p.m. BET
The hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX
The Blues Brothers (1980) 4:15 p.m. TMC
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:30 p.m. HBO
Coupling (2005) 5:00 p.m. Showtime
The Year of the Dangerous Life (1982) 5 p.m. TCM
fantastic beasts and where to find them (2016) 5:05 p.m. United States
Bourne’s supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Fat (1978) 5.30 p.m. VH1
Tornado (1996) 6 p.m. Syfy
Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 7 p.m. Showtime
Under fire (1983) 7.15 p.m. TCM
Arthur (1981) 8 p.m. KCET
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. AMC
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP
Get Shorty (1995) 8:10 p.m. HBO
The fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 9 pm Again
In the line of fire (1993) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Fields of death (1984) 9:30 p.m. TCM
ATL (2006) 9:45 p.m. TBS
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10 p.m. Epix
Don Jon (2013) 10 p.m. TMC
Star Trek (2009) 10:30 p.m. AMC
As good as it gets (1997) 10:30 p.m. POP
Dark zero thirty (2012) 22:49 Starz
