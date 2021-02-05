Dance With Madhuri Partners With Star Bollywood Choreographers Rujuta Vaidya and Savio Barnes | Bollywood





MUMBAI Dance With Madhuri, the world’s first celebrity-backed online gamified dance platform that enables participants to learn various dance forms in a fun and social way, strengthened its leadership by appealing to the industry veteran New York-based Rujuta Vaidya, as head of international creation. They also bolstered their national leadership team by hiring star Bollywood choreographer Savio Barnes to lead content strategy. Commenting on the same, Madhuri Dixit (Co-Founder) said: We have been thinking about expanding our team for some time now, but we were waiting for the right people to come. We wanted someone who shared the same vision as ours. I am sure that Rujuta and Savio, with their skills and expertise, will help us to develop the platform in leaps and bounds. Rujuta Vaidya is a globally recognized Bollywood choreographer and has been responsible for some of the greatest Bollywood musical extravagances in the United States. She has worked in Bollywood and Hollywood with choreographic credits which include John Legend and AR Rahmans Slumdog Millionaire Oscar performance in 2009Britney Spears The Circus tour, Black Eyed Peas The End Tour, AR Rahman World Tour, Priyanka Chopras In My City, Sridevis English Vinglish and Disney’s Cheetah Girls 3 One World, among others. She has been personally trained by Guruji Saroj Khan for 20 years and is a major influence in the world of contemporary Bollywood dance. Speaking of joining Dance With Madhuri, said Rujuta, I have been a huge fan of Madhuri Maam and have always admired the way he dances. This is the reason why I flew from New York to India to learn the art of Saroj ji over 20 years ago. Working for Dance With Madhuri is like a dream come true for me and I look forward to evangelizing and bringing his vision to students and dancers outside of India. Savio Barnes is an Indian choreographer who has worked extensively on reality TV shows dancing across the channels as a mentor and choreographer. The highlights of his career were his performances for 5 consecutive years in a popular dance show and one of India’s best Jhalak Dikhlaja.His most watched season was when he was seen with Bharti Singh (best comedian in India) and made it to the final. . He also adds that his association with Madhuri Dixit maam has been there since she was a judge for 4 seasons of the same show. He has also choreographed songs for a number of Bollywood movies like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Tum Milo Toh Saahe, etc. Speaking about his association with Dance With Madhuri, Savio says that I have been associated with DWM since its inception in 2013. As Head of Content Strategy, my job will be to conceptualize the lessons and be an integral part of all shootings and the progress of the platform. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos