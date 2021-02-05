Morgan Wallen Airplay drops out, sales gain after racial insult





The decrease reflects decisions made by iHeartMedia, the largest group of radio stations in the United States, Entercom, Cumulus and other station owners to remove music from Wallen.

As the bulk of Wallen’s broadcast is on reporters at BillboardIn the Country Airplay chart, it faced a similar drop among these panelists, 74%, from February 2 (1,500 plays) to February 3 (389). (Over the previous five days, he recorded between 1,500 and 1,600 plays daily among Country Airplay reporters.) Wallen’s current country single, “7 Summers,” fell 70% on Country Airplay reporting stations, from 490 plays from February 2 to February 149. On the latest Country Airplay chart, dated February 6, the song went from 16th to 15th place to a new high (8% audience increase in the follow-up week ending January 31) . As Wallen’s radio play eroded on February 3, sales of his music increased, according to preliminary reports to MRC Data. Its album and song catalog sold 22,500 copies in the United States on February 3 – a 339% increase from February 2 sales (5,000). Breaking down album sales versus song sales, Wallen’s albums sold just over 8,000 copies on February 3, up 593% from 1,000 on February 2, while his songs sold out. 14,000 downloads on February 3, up 261% from 4,000 on February 2.

Wallen’s current album, Dangerous: the double album (released January 8), sold just under 7,000 copies on February 3, up 511% from the 1,000 sold on February 2. If i know myself (released in April 2018), sold 1,500 copies on February 3, up 1,519% from negligible sales on February 2. Dangerous recorded its third total and week in a row at No.1 on the latest Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums All Genre charts, dated February 6 (reflecting sales and streaming activity during the week ending January 28). It is the first set to lead the Billboard 200 for at least three weeks and has also appeared on Top Country Albums since 2013, and the first new material by a male artist since 2002. As for Wallen’s individual song sales, five of his tracks sold at least 1,000 downloads on February 3, after none hit that level on February 2. Wallen’s five best-selling titles on February 3 were: “More Than My Hometown” (nearly 2,000, up 453% from February 2); “Wasted on You” (nearly 2,000, up 80%); “Sand in My Boots” (just over 1,000, up 162%); “7 Summers” (just over 1,000, up 257%); and “Whiskey Glasses” (just over 1,000, up 656%).

