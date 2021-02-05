When more women enter mainstream cinema, we’ll see the plurality of narratives and plots, says Bollywood pr

Deepshikha Deshmukh, daughter of film producer Vashu Bhagnani and sister of actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, gave one of the biggest releases of 2020 Coolie n ° 1 as a producer.

She’s ready to start this year on a high note with Akshay Kumars’ spy thriller Bellbottom, who is almost ready for release, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff on the floors.

Deepshikha runs Pooja Entertainment and has many well-known films to his credit such as stars Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda Sarbjit, Madaari with Irrfan Khan, and Jawaani jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She is also the founder of Love Organically, a wellness startup.

As Bollywood is going through one of its most difficult times, Deepshikha has managed to crack the code. In a conversation with HerStory, she talks about her journey, the lessons of the pandemic and her plans for Pooja Entertainment.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

HerStory (HS): Tell us a bit about yourself and your childhood.

Deepshikha Deshmukh (DD): My growing years were very normal and not at all filmed or marked by excessive privilege. My mom was exceptionally tough on my brother Jackky and I, so our upbringing was very ingrained, with middle class values. At home we were like any other regular family even though we grew up around film sets.

HS: How did you get into the film industry? What was your first project?

DD: I am very proud of the fact that my father Vashu Bhagnani, single handedly, with just his will and vision, transformed Pooja Entertainment into the force that it is today. What I learned from him is not only the profession of cinema, but the art of generating and preserving goodwill. This is what I aim to gain as a producer. Not just a blockbuster series, but solid goodwill. I made my debut with the critically acclaimed film Sarbjit, which has received numerous awards at Cannes Film Festival in 2016. As a producer, I want to focus on creating inspiring stories that will entertain and connect audiences.

HS: What are the greatest successes and challenges of your career?

DD: I don’t know if I have seen my greatest success yet. I’m still learning the ropes from many of my senior counterparts. I still have a long way to go. One of my biggest moments was when I became a producer for my very first movie, Sarbjit, and it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Yet another remarkable moment was last year when, in the midst of a global pandemic, we were able to start and complete the entire filming of our film. The lower end of the bell. We took the whole cast to Scotland. It seemed unimaginable but we did it with the unwavering support of everyone who rallied around us.

Yes, there is no dearth of challenges for a woman, not just inside but also outside of the industry. Add to that the challenge of being a woman who is also an entrepreneur, a producer, a mother, a wife, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, and has to wear several hats every day. But I still view each challenge as a potential achievement and when I get where I want to be, the feeling of accomplishment is even sweeter.

HS: Tell us about your future projects.

DD: In 2021, we look forward to the release of our Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, star of Huma Qureshi and spy thriller, The lower end of the bell. The second project we’ll be finishing is starring Tiger Shroff Ganapath, and his pre-production work has already started in full force. We will also be finalizing and announcing some new projects and yes, it will be an eventful 2021. The mood in the industry is very positive and I hope this year will change the fortunes of people inside and outside the industry for the better.

HS: How have OTT platforms changed the way the film industry operates? How are you going to use the OTT platforms as a producer?

DD: OTT platforms have certainly been a huge savior for Bollywood at this critical time when theaters were closed. You can never deny the magic of the big screen experience, but OTT is a medium of the future and it has established its place within the industry.

HS: What has been the impact of the pandemic on the film industry and how have you personally dealt with it?

DD: To say that 2020 has been a difficult year for the film industry would be an understatement. Dealing with the pandemic, foreclosure, eerie silence in theaters, stranded movie sets, big-ticket movies waiting indefinitely, financial hardship for big and small actors, and yes, sudden loss. and unexpectedly from some of the brightest stars this year, harder for all of us than in recent history. What we are seeing now is the emergence of professionally trained on-call sanitation teams, state-of-the-art monitoring devices, and handy protective and resilient accessories.

HS: What are the lessons you learned in 2020 that will help you in 2021 as a producer?

DD: As a producer, the lockdown was a curved ball that made me think long and hard about whether we were ever going to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As 2021 dawns, I’m grateful that we not only survived the hardships, but returned to work, started dreaming and creating again, found ways to reach our audiences, and found ways to reach our audience. we’ve even seen movie theaters reopen with security protocols. in law. I also hope to see the expansion of cinematic content in new directions. As storytellers, I think it’s time to leave our comfort zone because as we discovered in 2020, it doesn’t exist.

HS: Do you think the Indian film industry needs more women at the helm?

DD: Absolutely, I think the industry needs more women, and over the years we’ve seen the needle move. We have seen the rapid growth in the way women have taken on critical roles. The industry has always had a substantial presence of women, but they don’t necessarily have the kind of power they have today. We are starting to see more and more women directing screenplays, productions, choreography, cinematography and various technical departments.

I would also like to encourage more and more women in my way of telling stories because storytelling in the movies doesn’t always show the kind of gender equality that is needed. The more women enter mainstream cinema, the more plurality we will see in terms of stories, scripts and scripts.

HS: How do you juggle the roles of entrepreneur, producer and mother?

DD: Let me first admit that it is difficult to find a balance between all aspects of life. But it is not impossible. I make sure to start and end my day with my kids. I put them to bed every night and am the first person they see when they wake up. I manage their breakfast and morning routine and it is only after they go to school that my working day begins. And being a mom has made me a lot more organized, so I delegate what I can and usually meet my deadlines ahead of time. I make sure to finish my work on time so that I can return to my children early. Dhiraj, my husband and I are working harder and faster so that we can spend more time with them.

HS: What are your plans for your Love Organically business?

DD: At Love Organically, we will be launching a lot more products in the wellness area. The pandemic has made us realize how important it is to take care of our health and our skin being our largest organ, we are focusing a lot more on nourishing it and finding natural ways to keep it healthier.