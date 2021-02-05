Entertainment
Local actor Yuji Okumoto kicks ‘Cobra Kai’
Refined first met Seattle’s Yuji Okumoto a few years ago at his restaurant. Kona kitchen, located in the Maple Leaf neighborhood of Seattle. At that point, the multi-talented Okumoto shared that he was part of a new movie called “Beta Test”. In addition to playing there, he also had a larger role behind the camera, as an associate producer. Since then he has continued to act – including reprising one of his most famous roles as the ‘Chozen’ character from the movie “Karate Kid Part 2.” We caught up with him to find out all about what he’s doing now.
Refined Seattle: Yuji Okumoto – you are an actor, producer and restaurateur! You own Kona Kitchen right here in Seattle.
Yuji Okumoto: That’s right.
With the series “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, the characters have been redesigned. It’s been 35 years since we saw Chozen in an epic battle at the end of “Karate Kid Part Two”. How did you get the call that Chozen was coming back?
They sent me the script and I read it and I was like – “Oh, you know I would like to see changes with Chozen’s character.” Thinking about fast forwarding to today and being able to take the same character from thirty years ago to today on a show like ‘Cobra Kai’ … I kind of made a list of things and emailed it back to the writers and they were so nice and accommodating. They wanted to be sure to show deference to Chozen.
What was it like coming back into the game after all this time and doing an epic battle scene with Ralph Macchio?
Ralph is amazing. She is such a warm and generous wonderful person. So step into that role and work in front of it – there is no better place to be.
How has Chozen changed?
It’s more about how he realized his mistakes in the past and tries to correct them.
You and your wife Angie are parents of three daughters. Do they think you’re cool now that you’re in “Cobra Kai”?
After the show came out and they saw the episode, they were really excited.
You’ve been acting for a long time now [you’ve] been in over sixty major movies and TV shows – do you feel the roles of Asian American actors have improved since you started?
Yes, and it is not about several pieces. I think these are better parts. We still have some way to go, of course. I think the more people of color get involved in the business, the better.
You are also a restaurateur! you have Kona kitchen with two locations. What happened to you guys regarding the pandemic?
We have lost two members of our family. Firstly, Liz Mar who is my mother in law, she was the matriarch of Kona Kitchen. She also greeted customers with her warm smile. Talk about history with everyone. It was hard. The outpouring of support from the community was truly amazing.
Your restaurant offers Hawaiian cuisine. What have you guys served a lot?
We have the extremely popular Katsu Fried Rice, Spam Musubi. We have breakfast, lunch and dinner.
I have to tell you about ‘The paper tigers’. You produce, [and] there you are.
It’s a story about these three King Fu brothers who quarrel as teenagers – but they have to reunite as adults because their Sifu, their master, was killed under mysterious circumstances. And they’re a lot older, so they’re probably one kick away from pulling a hammer. So that’s where the comedy comes in. They’re going to release it in May of this year.
Shall we see you in ‘Cobra Kai [Season] 4 ‘?
Would love to be part of the ‘Cobra Kai’ world again – it was so much fun.
You Kicked This Season Of ‘Cobra Kai’ – Ralph Macchio’s [Daniel LaRusso] To be precise.
Finally!
Could you kick William Zabka’s ass [Johnny Lawrence]?
Johnny kind of took a break from teaching and stepped aside a bit. I believe he has one leg in the air … NOT sweep the leg! A step ahead of Johnny Lawrence.
It’s so much fun talking to you and congratulations on all of your great plans!
Thank you very much, I appreciate it.
You can look Cobra Kai Season 3 on Netflix. To know more Kona Kitchen, check out their website and Instagram feed.
