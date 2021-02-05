Family. Highline. Jeff. The three words are synonymous

James Deighan, left, and Jeff Brausch, right, of Highline Sports and Entertainment, pose with Stephen Marley, who was playing a concert in Vail.

Jeffery Charles Brausch summed up the word family. The Highline family lost their founding father last week. His family, Kelli, Keaton, Kiana and Kamryn, have lost their father. The Vail Valley has lost a true pioneer and friend.

In 1995 Jeff, along with Kelli and his brother Scott McCormick, set out to start a sports marketing business in and around the world of mogul skiing. A few other characters along the way have joined the team: Rod Higgins, Adam Baker, Herb Heneman and myself, we are making our way into a whole new kind of business, just like navigating the moguls of the sadly famous Chair 10 Highline mogul run, the bump-run after which the company was aptly named.

The following year, Red Bull descended on the United States, specifically Vail, and the Highline (clubhouse) offices in Vail Run. Experiential marketing was born and Highline was at its epicenter. Red Bull Flugtag, US Freeskiing Open, Red Bull Giants of Rio, Red Bull Spring Break in Cabo, Key West and South Padre Island, Red Bull Soap Box Derby, they took Highline Sports Group and made it Highline Sports & Entertainment, Inc. worldwide. Jeff and Highline worked our asses, but never without remembering to laugh and enjoy life.

Mogul Mania was created to fill the winters and during the summer months the Vail Mountain Bike Challenge. Four misfits, Jeff, Scott, Herb and James set out to create experiences that entertained the mountain community surrounding Vail. We have all done it all. Neither of us had any experience producing events.

We all winged it. The four of us built the jumps, packed the trailers until 3 a.m., sold the sponsorships, wrote the press releases, did the TV interviews, pounded the rebars, maneuvered the beer bong, said Jeff in an interview in 2007.

Dressing in cockamamie outfits to do TV8 interviews with Lynda Gustafson, while WWF fights took place on set, wearing World Cup racing outfits to support our athlete Chad Fleischer throughout the town and in the bars, Mogul Mania after party with t – shirt contests, basement air hockey tournaments of Vail Run filling our days, road trips to the Olympics, Mickeys beer competitions Big Mouth in tank tops… the fun and the craziness never seemed to end.

James Deighan and Jeff Brausch share a moment with the Latvian hockey team at the 2002 Olympics.

Jeff had such a grand vision, and I don’t think any of us really saw it at first. We all came for the next 25 years in ways we could never have imagined. From her MBA and Scotts thesis to the creation of the Vail Ultra 100, to the creation of music festivals in ski resorts across the country in the Back to Vail spring, Highline has done it right.

We never cut a single corner and it was a load demanded by Jeff. Every zip tie is cut, no matter where it is, Jeff would demand. We didn’t create another splash at the end of the ski season, we created the Alpine Pond Skimming World Championships. We hosted the world’s biggest snowboarding event in Vail with the Burton US Open.

Highline Sports and Entertainment was hired to produce an opening event at the Old Greenwood Golf Course in Truckee, Calif., And got to pose with great golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Some of the players have changed, but the core of the family has remained intact. There is a nickname all over the country known as the Highline Family and it all started with Jeff. From the Super Bowl halftime show to Zac Brown concerts in Jackson Hole with 15,000 people, we can step back from the Highline family at any time.

When Jeff left the company a few years ago to focus on his health, I was the only wolf standing, and without having him as a working partner, friend and mentor for 20 years, I couldn’t have been. Continue. When you spend 20 years with someone 10 feet away from you, there are ups and downs, hard times and contentious times. Ultimately Jeff left this world making me a better person, and thousands of others too. We shared so much laughter and tears together as partners, and just as much in the last few months before his passing.

James Deighan and Jeff Brausch about a month before Jeff passed away after a valiant battle with cancer.

Highline has moved on to do COVID-19 testing across the country, and it wouldn’t have been possible without being able to count on the Highline family. An incredibly respected family. A family that Jeff started.

Personally, Jeff taught me a lot. Her business acumen, drive, persistence, insight and vision for success have helped make Highline not only what she is, but who I personally am today. Hard work and relentless play made Highline so unique. There were as many antics as there were hours of hard work.

This family element was also always present at home, which reverberated in the company. Jeff’s wife Kelli was our CFO, and when their son Keaton was born it was an office party like we all had our first newborn baby. Jeff loved and cared for his family deep inside himself. He loved them so much that it was touching. The relationship he had with his father and the fishing trips around the world they shared were truly an inspiration. I spent time with Jeff Sr., whom Jeff respected with all his heart, and he revealed that he didn’t just lose his son, but his best friend.

I sat down with Kelli a few days after Jeffs passed away and she just shook her head in disbelief. She loved Jeff as much as anyone I have ever seen someone love her husband. What a rock she was to Jeff and their family. Barely 5 feet tall, Kelli is an absolute animal. A pro-mogul skier herself at the time, the strength she has shown over the past 10 years as Jeff battles brain cancer is impressive. Whenever I came home to visit Jeff, Kelli was right there, waiting for a long, strong hug.

Jeff’s legacy and the mark he left in the Vail Valley will live on in infamy. I will miss my partner and my brother more than words can express.