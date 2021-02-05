Interview: David Gyasi, actor

I like everything that has a heartbeat: action, fantasy and science fiction. You can say things out loud there that may not be suitable for our own world. I like films that challenge the performer and the audience that make them feel uncomfortable, make them think about how we treat others and ourselves.

Budgets are much bigger than they were on TV, and you have more time to explore a character in a series.

I like roles that are not linear roles that reflect complexity. What is good and what is bad? Were all a mixture of the two. I want characters that look real. The Bible doesn’t just give you the best information about the people in the stories. Take King David and Bathsheba. Mandela was vilified; now he is admired.

Stormzy went from being a filthy artist, which was synonymous with knife crime and gun crime, to a multi-award-winning national treasure, selling millions of albums and talking about his faith and personal relationship with God. We sang his song Blinded by His Grace in my perfectly normal Anglican church, and he funded black students to go to the best universities in the country. When did it change? Or is it the same person?

It’s part of my job: peel off the sleeve and find what’s in it. Sometimes I find more human complexity in scripts that are less obvious and perhaps closer to our faith.

BBC Troy: fall of a city was a very layered script, about humanity and greed, love, loss, how we interact and how we don’t. For Achilles, I wondered, what if this guy was a pacifist who was blessed or cursed for being a weapon of war? What are you doing with that in your heart? in the head?

My vision of Achilles was that of a pacifist warlord: sculptural, effective as a dancer in his movements, even taking someone’s life; so I did the fights myself. I trained, I put on a lot of weight, I kept my body flexible. My wife Emma teaches fitness and I do it closed off class to give me this posture.

My roles require a lot of physics, for the fight scenes, etc. In Carnival row, I play a faun: half-man, half-ram. It forces me to walk on bent, muscular and powerful legs; my upper body must therefore reflect this same musculature. I train six times a week and practice yoga. I eat well. Some things are impossible for me, and I have a stuntman who is highly skilled in seven different disciplines. He’s a good friend.

Denzel Washington is uplifting and motivating. I learned a lot about the role of lead actor thanks to Martin Shaw. When I worked with John Hurt in Rwanda, although there was probably no director or screenwriter with more experience on a set than him, he was there from start to finish, fully engaged and almost childish in his care, his humility and his thirst to find out what we meant in this story. He showed immense respect for the crew, the director and the actors around him, and you never stop learning. Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman are incredible and powerful women.

I really liked sports and theater at school, and studied performing arts at Middlesex University. If you ask me how I have been so successful I would say success is relative, but recently my wife and I have been prayerfully pondering the days when we had no money compared to now. It was amazing to reflect how far we have come. We made certain choices based on our faith. It has been important for me throughout my career to keep my faith and endure.

At the start of the pandemic, filming stopped. Now I am developing ideas. There’s a real appetite for new material, new content. I also walk, meditate. . . And we have a puppy.

The pandemic is more than that, however. We all paused to think. George Floyd’s death also caused massive upheaval around the world, and America’s election broadcasts were so divided. Democracy is not a win, you lose and the winner laughs at you, back and forth. Democracies when I win a little and you lose a little, and we hear everyone’s points of view.

Diplomacy, not avoidance. We need leaders who say, after hearing everyone’s point of view: this is how I propose to compromise and move forward. Maybe we need an ad campaign to remind us, as we go to the polls, to think about what we need in our leaders.

I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world, and the rest are my family. I was one of six children and each of us is an amazing character. Our house was full of love and laughter, it was a glowing light even when we lost the house and became homeless.

The idea that people should lose this kind of security saddens me deeply. There was just a police raid on our villagers who were selling class A drugs. Their crimes are very serious, but I know that these men have children, who will grow up without a father, and some did not go there. school yesterday because they had 30 policemen walking through their house. The men were doing very dangerous things, so I don’t justify them at all; but being homeless and not having love, humor and fun at the center is terrible.

In my industry there can be negativity towards Christianity, but I still hold on to the stories of Jesus. When we connect with God, we move from darkness to light.

That’s why I was interested in helping Tearfund. What I like about them is that they go where the need is greatest, regardless of race, creed, sexuality. I fear that the Church has sometimes allied itself on the wrong side. I saw the castle of Minas in Ghana, the keep of the slaves and, opposite, a white building which was the church of the soldiers. The same on Robben Island: ghastly crates where people were trapped and the big white church next to it. Tearfund is simply asking, what is your need? How can we help? It is an important position to take.

The 21 for 21 plan involves doing 21 different sponsorship exercises, to try to help as many people as possible.

I was five years old when I first met God. We went to Ghana, my brother, my mother and me. There had been a lot of tension at home. When we returned, the tension was gone. I learned later that my mother had gone to Ghana to divorce my father: you go home and you return the dowry for the gifts. When she was there, my mother’s brother led her to the Lord. She came home with a different heart. They then had a really happy marriage.

Bringing great things to God is exciting. One Christmas we were poor and the lights went out; but someone in the church left us bags of food, and we had a wonderful Christmas and enough money to turn on the lights.

I would still love to be a professional footballer, no that’s a joke. But, maybe, get into politics. And make films. I want to help others develop and grow.

Injustice makes me angry, and love makes me happy. I love the sound of cooking and the quiet of the morning, the birds, the silence.

The next generation gives me hope. They demand a level of decency and equality.

I pray for the will of God: your will be done. And for confidence, wisdom and discernment; space and stillness.

A Companion in Church is a draw between Martin Luther King or Nelson Mandela. Mandelas’s early activism was labeled terrorism before we rethought. I would ask him about that, and his years in prison, and if the dignity and forgiveness of his later years was still there, or something that developed. I would ask him what it is like for him now, in Heaven, looking at South Africa and the pain that is still there.

David Gyasi was talking to Terence Handley MacMath.

tearfund.org/campaigns/21-for-21