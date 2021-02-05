‘Bling Empire’ is the neighborhood’s nouveau riche





Hollywood seems to be having a bit of a boom these days with content created by and featuring people of Asian descent.

It’s been a long time coming.

When “Crazy Rich Asians” was released in 2018, it became the first major Hollywood studio film since “The Joy Luck Club” was released in 1993 – yes, 25 years ago – with a predominantly Asian cast.

“We promote Asian storytelling. Not just Asian stories, but Asian people in stories with the full spectrum of human experience,” Chieng said at the time. “When you say, ‘Oh, that’s not enough attention to Asians, it’s more black and white, this game becomes like you’re playing the Olympics with discrimination.” Here’s where we see more representation: Reality show: “Crazy Rich Asians” ushered in a fascination with the richest and most successful in culture, including the docuseries “House of Ho” on HBO Max (owned by CNN’s parent company) and “Singapore Social” on Netflix . The newest rich kid in the neighborhood, Netflix’s “Bling Empire” is my own personal obsession at the moment. I spoke to one of its actors and producers, Christine Chiu, last week. She shared her theory on why it took some time for reality projects about and with Asians to gain Hollywood’s attention. “I believe Asian culture is just very private, I don’t want to blame the entertainment industry for not giving us a photo sooner so to speak,” Chiu said. “I have the feeling that the industry wants to have cultural diversity because it serves them well. For example, look at “Bridgerton”. “ “Bling Empire” also explores real racial and cultural challenges facing some of the cast members, such as model Kevin Kreider’s identity struggle over being adopted from Korea into a white family in the United States. This topic is something he also explored in Doris Yeung’s 2019 documentary, “The Ugly Model”. And, of course, “Indian Matchmaking” was a huge hit for Netflix last year. Movie: Chlo Zhao became the first woman of Asian descent to receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director on Wednesday. The drama “Nomadland” is also nominated for Best Picture. And there are other projects to come. “Mortal Kombat” starring Lewis Tan is slated for release in April and “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu has was reportedly asked to direct the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked”. The upcoming Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon” has sparked discussion. The film tells the story of a young woman named Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), who seeks to find the last dragon in order to unite a people. It stars stars of Asian descent including Tran, Golden Globe winner actress Sandra Oh, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan. But the casting sparked controversy, given that the film’s story has a South Asian origin and many of the actors are of Asian descent. Television: Netflix won both viewers and rave reviews last year for “Never Have I Ever”. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the comedy-drama tells the story of a South Asian American teenage girl and her life after a family tragedy. Korean American actor Daniel Dae Kim announced last month that he landed his first leading role in a television series in the second season of Nat Geo’s anthology thriller “The Hot Zone”. “This is hardly the biggest news given what is happening in the world today”, he tweeted on january 13 . “But after 31 years of working on television, this is my first series.” The TV gods give and take, however, as last year marked the end of “Fresh Off the Boat,” a beloved sitcom about a Taiwanese American family that ran for six seasons on ABC. The music: This one was almost too easy as there aren’t any bigger bands in the world right now than K-pop boy group BTS and girl group Blackpink. The latter was the subject of a Netflix documentary released in October. For your weekend Three things to watch out for: ‘Felicity’ Ahhh, my love. As Valentine’s Day approaches, check out this mind-bending love story that follows recently divorced and jobless Greg (Owen Wilson) as he meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), who lives on the streets and is convinced of the whole world. around them is just a computer simulation. “Bliss” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Friday. ‘Malcolm and Marie’ February is Black History Month too, so let’s give some love to two of the first young black actors of our time. John David Washington and Zendaya star in this Netflix film described as presenting “smoldering tensions” and “painful revelations”. It looks very intense and I can’t wait. “Malcolm & Marie” begins airing Friday. ‘Tiffany Haddish Presents: They’re Ready ‘Season 2 Tiffany Haddish has found success in comedy and shares the wealth. The second season of its series features comics like Erin Jackson, which Haddish handpicked to perform 15-20 minute sets. Prepare to laugh at your … pandemic. “They Ready” is currently airing on Netflix. Two things to listen to: Believe it or not, the rock band Foo Fighters has been around for over 25 years. The band feels timeless in part because they seem to keep improving. The band’s latest album, “Medicine at Midnight”, is released Friday and is their 10th studio album. The release has been delayed due to the pandemic, so we’ll see if it was worth the wait. Comedian, actress and writer Cristela Alonzo anime the real “Chicano Squad” crime podcast. He tells the story of how 40 years ago a string of unsolved murders in Houston’s Latino community led to the formation of the city’s first all-Latino homicide squad. The five young police officers had very little experience and resources at a time when their community suffered both discrimination and abuse from the police. “Chicano Squad” is streaming now. One thing to talk about: The death of “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond Monday at the age of 44 was not only a shock, but also a painful reminder of another child star who fought for her precocious fame. . Beloved as Screech in the popular high school comedy, Diamond never quite found the same success after the show ended. His 2009 book “Behind the Bell” put him at odds with some of his teammates over the tea he spilled backstage. He continued to perform and appear on reality shows, while some of his former teammates continued to act. There were also legal issues, which added to his woes. Diamond’s death just weeks after revealing her battle with cancer and at such a young age puts an end to any possibility of a different ending to her professional history. Something to sip When the backlash hit country music artist Morgan Wallen after the video of him using a racial slur, two camps arose. There were those in country music whose attitude was “We’re better than this” and those who thought “Actually, we’re not.” Mickey Guyton is a black country artist whose song “Black Like Me” sparked conversation last year about racism in the genre. She tweeted Wednesday of the Wallen controversy: “When I read comments that say ‘that’s not who we are,’ I laugh because that’s exactly what country music is.” She should know that, given the racism that has been launched in her path. And Guyton is not the only one to have spoken. Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris has long been an ally of the black community and tweeted “He’s actually representative of our city because it’s not his first ‘brawl’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month. We all know it wasn’t the first time he was doing it. used that word. “ Wallen quickly lost the support of radio, his label, and others, but the problem is so much bigger than him. 