Ana de Armas shares video of herself listening to Amy Winehouses You Sent Me Flying after Ben Affleck split





Ana de Armas recently documented her drive to work – and enjoyed a few tunes along the way. The "Knives Out" star, 32, shared her Instagram story Thursday to feature her journey with her puppies Salsa and Elvis. In the first video in her story, the Cuban-American actress filmed one of her dogs looking out the window as Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro's song Baila Conmigo played in the background. In the following video, Armas is seen rocking a green crew-neck sweater while showing his social media followers that the two dogs joined him for the car ride. This time it looks like the late Amy Winehouses "You Sent Me Flying" is playing. In Armas' latest video, the actress and her furry friends appear to be reaching their destination and playing outside for a bit. "You Sent Me Flying" is notable for its deeply moving lyrics, especially the chorus, which reads: "And although my pride is not easily disturbed, yes / You sent me flying when you gave me a kicked on the sidewalk / With your jeans battered your Beasties t-shirt / Now I can't work like this anymore, with you next to me. " De Armas and Affleck split after nearly a year of dating in late January, according to People magazine. According to the outlet, the breakup took place because the former couple were at "different times in their lives". "There is a deep love and respect there," a source told the newspaper. "Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs to do and he's a strong dad at home. They are both happy with their situation in their lives." Another insider close to the former couple added that "she broke up". "Their relationship was complicated," the insider added. "Ana doesn't want to be based in Los Angeles and Ben obviously has to since her kids live in Los Angeles." De Armas and Affleck were first linked in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie "Deep Water". Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and her son Samuel, 8. Fox News's Jessica Napoli contributed to this report

