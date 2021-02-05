Entrepreneur Jeff Brausch loses battle with cancer

Jeff Brausch was an avid fisherman and traveled the world on fishing trips with his father and friends.

Daily special

Local entrepreneur father and friend Jeff Brausch of Eagle passed away Jan. 29 at the age of 52. Jeff was diagnosed with brainstem glioma in May 2011. He had battled the disease for years and was battling his disease. cancer valiantly.

His wife and three children were by his side when he died. Jeff had been married to Kelli for 28 years. Kamryn is a junior at Vail Christian High School, Kiana a freshman at the University of Georgia, and Keaton is a sophomore at Gonzaga University.

Jeff was born in Fairview Park, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. Kelli recounts how they met.

We met in Columbus in 1987, his sister partied and he later came over with his two friends. They went to the Stevie Ray Vaughn concert and came home afterwards. We dated for a bit but broke up for a few years before we got back together for good, Kelli said.

Jeff attended Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated in 1992. That same year Jeff and Kelli got married and moved to Vail where they began a new journey and made friends for the past. life.

Dave and Kathleen Cope, Bill and Hillary Fiveash and Kelli and Jeff Brausch have enjoyed many laughs and trips together over the decades.

Daily special

Dave and Kathleen Cope were among those first friends.

I remember when we first met Jeff and Kelli and knowing they were married shocked us because we were all so young. But at the same time, it seemed quite romantic. In addition, they always went to bars, on trips to Moab and cabins, and went skiing a lot. The old married life didn’t seem to hamper their style too much, so we all eventually followed suit and held on too, Cope said.

Jeff started as a waiter at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail. He also had a passion for magic and was a magician for hire when he started out in the valley. He performed magic tricks at the Beaver Trap Tavern (now the Dusty Boot) in Beaver Creek Village.

Jeff and Kelli Brausch have been married for 28 years and have three children. Kamryn is a junior at Vail Christian High School, Kiana a freshman at the University of Georgia, and Keaton is a sophomore at Gonzaga University.

Daily special

Jeff and Kelli eventually started a family and Jeff, an entrepreneur at heart, started Highline Sports and Entertainment with Kellis’ brother Scott McCormick in 1995.

The first company provided management for mogul ski athletes. The company was named after their favorite mogul race on Vail Mountain, Highline. He eventually brought athletic competitions, corporate events and concerts to Vail.

The following year, Red Bull descended on the United States, particularly in Vail and the Highline offices in Vail Run. Experiential marketing was born and Highline was at its epicenter, said James Deighan, managing partner at Highline Sports and Entertainment.

Events like the Red Bull Flugtag, US Freeskiing Open, Red Bull Giants of Rio, Red Bull Spring Break in Cabo, Key West and South Padre Island, Red Bull Soap Box Derby, have brought the small start-up Vail from Highline Sports Group to Highline Sports and Entertainment, Inc. and the local company have produced events around the world.

Jeff and the team at Highline worked our butt but never without remembering to laugh and enjoy life, Deighan said.

Laughter was an integral part of Highline Sports and Entertainment’s formula.

It was one of my first days on the job and Jeff and James convinced me to join them for a live TV interview on TV8 in the old Lionshead studio and I was petrified. Within seconds, Jeff got us stitches. His confidence and ease, not to mention his mischievous humor, filled the room. Jeff filled every ordeal, from Mogul Mania to the Pond Skimming World Championships, with laughs, brotherly banter and unwavering confidence. Above all, his humor was contagious. We were a family at Highline and he will be sadly missed, said Amy Hornyak, who was with Highline from 2003-08.

The Highline Sports and Entertainments Pond Skimming World Championships became a flagship event on the day Vails closed.

Daily File Photo

Diane Moudy from Resort Events became friends with Jeff in the late 1990s. In 2002, he hired the Moudys company to book the music and produce the Summer Sports Fest concert.

We had The Violent Femmes and G. Love & Special Sauce outside and people loved it, Moudy said. We had a great collaborative working relationship and a great and loyal friendship until the end. In business, Jeff was funny, kind, fair and honest. In friendship he was the same. These traits are hard to find.

Several big names have come to Vail and performed at Highline Sports and Entertainments events like Spring Back to Vail and Vail Snow Days. Snoop Dogg, Kid Rock, Weezer and Ludacris are just a few of the bands that have performed in front of large crowds all over Vail.

Stephen Marley, center, poses with Kelli and Jeff Brausch, left, and James and Kyle Deighan, right.

Daily special

As much as Jeff and his family loved all that Vail had to offer, they also loved to travel.

We would travel a bit with the Brausches. For our family vacation we traveled to Nantucket, Hawaii, Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Laurie OConnell said. Jeff also enjoyed traveling the world fly fishing with his father, my husband, OC and a good friend, Nick Noesen.

He had such a zest for life! He never said no to anything and loved a good street taco! OConnell added.

Jeff left Highline a few years ago to focus on his health, which left a void for Deighan.

I was the lone wolf standing, and without having him as a working partner, friend and mentor for 20 years, I couldn’t have carried on, Deighan said. We shared so much laughter and tears together as partners, and just as much in the months leading up to his passing.

Never an entrepreneur, even after starting and leaving Highline, Jeff started Switch Tires, a mobile tire service specializing in seasonal tire sales and tire storage with fellow local Adam Baker in 2017.

Jeff started Switch Tires, a mobile tire service specializing in tire sales and seasonal tire storage with another local, Adam Baker, in 2017. (Daily Special)



Jeff’s friends said he had a great sense of humor, but most of all, he was a good person who cared about everyone around him.

I was fortunate enough to work closely with him in the early years and was inspired to witness his powerful battle with cancer and his strong faith in recent years, said Missy Johnson , who was with Highline from 2008-20. I’m pretty sure if I had a chance to speak with him one more time, it would remind me to stay true to myself, to clean the air every time than necessary and to be busy living. He would shine with his bright smile, make a joke or tell a stunt story. I’ve been playing my music louder lately in honor of Jeff.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a very small private mass on Saturday, but Deighan said a large-scale Highline-style memorial will take place later this year when the restrictions are lifted.