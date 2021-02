Sundance: Searchlight, Hulu Nab Questlove Made the Document “ Summer of Soul ”

8:06 PM PST 02/04/2021



through



Mia Galuppo



The document features 40 hours of unseen stock footage from the 1969 Harlem Culture Festival, known as Black Woodstock.

Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures and Hulu have acquired a musical doc, Summer of Soul (or, when the revolution couldn’t be televised), a film debut for The Roots founder Ahmed “Questlove” Thompson. The deal was negotiated by Cinetic for global rights. The film is slated for a theatrical release, as well as streaming on Hulu in the US and internationally on Star and Star +. Sources close to the deal say the sale is the biggest for a doc in Sundance film history, breaking last year’s record Boys state, which went to Apple for $ 12 million. (Prior to Boys state, the biggest documentary sale at Sundance was in 2019Bring down the house, which sold for $ 10 million.) Summer of the soul, which premiered in the American section of the festival’s doc competition, focuses on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival (aka Black Woodstock) which saw performances by Nina Simone and Stevie Wonder, among others, and includes 40 hours of archival footage. “I am very honored to be able to manifest my dreams after all this time,” Questlove said. “It really is an honor.” Summer Of Soul “is an exciting project and having it resonate with so many people on so many levels has been incredibly rewarding.” The acquisition was made through the Disney General Entertainments BIPOC Creator initiative, led by Tara Duncan, who suggested, “It’s rare to find a film that captures the breadth of the experience of black Americans and also makes you want to dance, witness and sing aloud. “ David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel produced the document with RadicalMedia serving as creative and production partners. Concordia Studio by Davis Guggenheim, also involved in Boys state, executive product. Producers Dinerstein and Fyvolent said: “It has been heartbreaking to watch audiences rediscover this lost piece of history and fall in love with our film. As people struggle to restore their lives in the midst of a pandemic, we believe that this film will bring joy, with a necessary reexamination of important social issues. “ The doc won a grand prize at the festival’s awards ceremony on Tuesday night, winning both the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize in the US doc competition section.







