Florida Theater survives pandemic | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

The entertainment industry is based on the concept that “the show must go on”.

Forced to go dark for 38 weeks and six days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Theater Performing Arts Center Inc. is adopting this mantra, based on the nonprofit organization’s 2020 annual report for fiscal year financial statement that ended September 30 published February 4. .

As with virtually any business, 2020 at the Florida Theater was like no other.

In the opening letter to friends and supporters, Numa Saisselin, the president of the association, affirms that 96% of the income that the room would have earned during the second half of the year has disappeared.

Despite the shutdown, 2020 revenues and other support services totaled $ 7,264,372, up from $ 9,352,922 in 2019.

The venue was open for 105 events, up from 168 in 2019-20. The shutdown resulted in the cancellation or postponement of 62 shows, up from one the year before.

The public bought 72,571 seats, up from 162,467 the year before the pandemic.

Attendance before the shutdown went into effect in March was strong enough that venue management magazine VenuesNow reported that the Florida Theater was one of its top 20 North American tour stops for 2020.

To continue, the organization was able to benefit from the help of several sources.

“We were fortunate to receive help with our survival costs through a Payroll Protection Program loan and an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration; a CARES Act grant from the city of Jacksonville; and a community business relief loan in response to COVID-19 from the VyStar Credit Union and the City of Jacksonville, ”Saisselin said.

The report also cites continued support from sponsors as a factor in allowing the theater to survive closure.

Community First Credit Union has renewed its seasonal sponsorship for five years and 100% of partner companies have renewed their annual membership.

The number of people contributing to a membership fee fell 5% from 2019-20, the report says.

The community also mobilized to help people who lost their jobs when the theater had to close. Between March 18, six days after the last pre-pandemic show, and September 30, the report states that 352 individuals and organizations donated to the Florida Theater Show Worker Relief Fund, which benefited 119 stagehands, bartenders, representatives. box office and security personnel.

“One good thing coming out of the pandemic is that as long as the theater was closed anyway, we accelerated a $ 2 million improvement project slated for next summer and replaced the seats and sound system in the theater, ”said Saisselin.

“It was possible to do this job now because we already had dedicated funds in the bank plus a Jacksonville city game,” he said.

The 1864 new theater seats are historically appropriate but wider and have more legroom and cup holders. Twice as many wheelchair accessible spaces were installed in the four seating sections of the orchestra.

Five shows are scheduled at the theater until February 25. Tickets are available for six shows in March.

“We are open again with a limited program of performances. Some people are comfortable and others are waiting to be really in a “clear” position, ”Saisselin said.

Visit https://floridatheatre.com/media/ to view or download the report.