Entertainment
Bollywood Kitchen Virtual Theater is a feast for the senses
LOS ANGELES Wendy Holley and her husband Aaron Zelman love going to the theater. They miss it very much.
We had big plans for 2020, Holley said with a sigh, and everything was called off.
Hamilton! Zelman shouted from another room the first of several shows they had tickets for but couldn’t see.
The couple also love to cook. They have a binder full of favorite recipes, but aren’t afraid to try new things, including Indian cuisine. Their attempts have been pretty good, they admit, but never as good as what’s served at their favorite restaurants.
So we mostly hang out, she said.
But not this time. One Friday night in January, they lit the stove and their laptop and got to experience two of their favorite things at once.
Bollywood cuisine is the latest interactive production from Geffen Playhouse. Think of it like a dinner theater, with a twist. Before the show, depending on their ticket level, spectators are given a box that in itself is a feast for the eyes, full of authentic Indian colors and spices.
These spices are what sets Holley’s Indian cuisine apart. Cardamom, turmeric, just a blast in your mouth! she says. And the color. Look at this.
As noted, Holley followed the attached recipe cards, making a few things ahead of time like the perfect basmati rice.
I have never made rice this pretty, she said, removing the lid from the pot. It was amazing.
At 7 p.m., the virtual curtain rose and suddenly she was transported to a kitchen 3,000 miles away. Author and filmmaker Sri Rao greets his guests from his kitchen at Hells Kitchen, and guides them through preparing a few recipes from his cookbook, starting with the Mumbai mules, which Zelman has garnished with fresh mint from his garden. .
Oh, these are beautiful! Holley said lifting her glass. Cheers!
For Rao, it was the dinner he was hungry for.
I haven’t been able to have people in my house for over a year, he said, and I wanted it to be an experience where we could all have good food, a few drinks, listen to good. music, and then share some intimate moments specifically around my story of the experience of my immigrant family.
Storytelling is the main ingredient Bollywood cuisine. This is not a cooking show. This is a look at Raos ‘childhood in a Pennsylvania town he described as 99% white, the history of his parents’ marriage and immigration, and how a technology went changed his life.
They said it was called a VCR, he told the audience, poetically describing its chrome knobs and mechanical movements. This machine, he says, introduced him to his own culture through the Bollywood movies his family would watch after dinner every night.
Rao himself was born in Pennsylvania although he constantly wondered where he came from. Over the past few years, he has felt the divide, especially in his hometown, widen and this has forced him to reexamine his childhood experience from a different perspective.
And now I am able to piece together the overt and subtle racism that I experienced as a child in this community, he said, and the racism which unfortunately became much more pronounced in my hometown in over the past four years.
It all simmers as he weaves his family history together while taking breaks to guide audiences through the next steps in the recipe.
In a way, the pandemic made this spectacle possible. In a live theater, you would watch him cook. Here, the public cooks with him, some even interacting from their own kitchen.
It’s as immersive as virtual theater.
We literally cook together and you smell all the aromas and you taste all the food and you see all the colors of the spices, explained Rao. I can see a lot of the participants in their kitchens, in their living room and it’s an incredible connection that is very welcome during the pandemic.
It also reinforces the show’s message. Food, says Rao, is how we tell stories and recipes are conversations.
The recipe I make is my mom, it’s a conversation I have with her, said Rao. If you have an apple pie recipe or your grandma’s or aunt’s pierogi recipe, every time you make it it’s like continuing a conversation with her.
Back at Holleys, the conversation turns into dinner. It’s really good, she told Zelman between bites. She eats with a fork even though Rao demonstrated how to eat curried chicken and rice with your fingers by tapping the food in your mouth.
By the end of the night, she and her husband were full of curry and nostalgia.
It’s like a really interesting way to engage, cook, and connect, Holley said. It’s a pleasant surprise.
