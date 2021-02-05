Los Angeles Acting Studio Training Mentorship Casting & Agent Showcase Premiere





Los Angeles, United States, February 4, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Award-winning actor and director Walid Chayas’ new training and mentoring program, called The Active Actor, was a big hit and returned for a pilot season special. Aspiring actors can participate virtually and also at Walids Studio in Hollywood, known as Studio For Performing Arts LA. The program is designed as an all-inclusive monthly mentoring program, including Walids’ most popular counseling and education services. The package includes weekly performing study classes, guest speakers, industry showcases, career consultations, and business webinars with topics on marketing, money and more. Walid shares his knowledge and connections working both on camera and behind the scenes with an exclusive group of actors. For more information on Walid Chayas’ past projects, please visit his official website atwalidchaya.com. The Active Actor is the first professional program of its kind aimed at helping actors elevate their careers and create together. Actors ready to work in the Los Angeles entertainment industry receive expert-led coaching and development. Participation requires an online application for approval to participate in the one-semester program with sessions available for adults and children ages 7 and up. Interested actors can find out more about The Active Actor program and apply at www.walidchaya.com/theactiveactor. Every month, the actors receive constant career support from Walid himself, alongside film and television professionals. Actors train for their end-of-semester industry showcase, an opportunity to meet and perform for a diverse panel of producers, directors, writers, casting professionals, talent agents and personal managers. The weekly course is one of the many services provided in the monthly package. The course is co-taught by Walid and VIP Ani Avetyan. Ani has over 15 years of experience behind the scenes of major TV shows and feature films. Walid and Ani are hands-on instructors, passionate about helping actors become artists and mentoring selected participants. Previous participants have completed the last fall semester of The Active Actor with new success. Eight participants had meetings with TGTalent Management, four with Discover Talent Management, three with Avalon Artists Group and one with Eve8 Talent Agency. Several of these actors signed up for exclusive acting representation following these meetings. In addition, 18 attendees met five leading casting professionals and studio and TV network talent who were guest speakers each month. Walid Chaya is an award-winning actor-director and founder of Studio For Performing Arts LA and Moonlit Wings Productions, 2-time winner of the Best Drama Instruction award and recently winner of the Washington Family Magazine’s Best Arts Program. For the current calendar of events, please visiterstudioforperformingarts.com. Studio For Performing Arts LA complies with SAG-AFTRA and Casting Society of America (CSA) guidelines and is bound as required by California state law. As an actor, Walid can be seen on television in Madam Secretary (CBS), Blacklist: Redemption (NBC), The Looming Tower (Hulu) and opposite Jamie Bell in A24s Feature Skin directed by winner of an Oscar Guy Nattiv. Walid has also written, directed and starred in Driving Ms Saudi, which won Dubais’ Best Short Film Award, the prestigious WOW Mid-East Film Fair, among other awards and official screenings around the world. He has several film and television projects in development. Those who want to know more can visit the above websites. Contact information:

