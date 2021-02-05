Quest for Hollywood Fame divides editors amid market frenzy





Late Wednesday, a moderator of the popular Reddit WallStreetBets discussion board posted several screenshots to the Discord chat app. They showed that other moderators had quietly started talking among themselves about the conclusion of a cinema contract. What is our fit? one of the moderators had asked in a Discord thread, according to the screenshots. By Thursday morning, that quest for Hollywood riches had exploded into a gruesome battle, providing a glimpse into the unruly nature of a suddenly famous Reddit community. It was at this point that WallStreetBets moderators who were considering the film deal began to kick out other moderators who had questioned them for secretly trying to profit from the success of the forums. Eventually, Reddit employees weighed in to try and appease the unrest. Can you all discuss with me what’s going on? asked a Reddit employee with the screen name sodypop, according to screenshots from the conversation shared with the New York Times.

The WallStreetBets fight is the latest twist in the saga of an online army of investors who have rocked Wall Street in the past 10 days. Fueled by messages on the bulletin board, where attendees urged each other to buy shares in video game retailer GameStop, the company’s shares had an extraordinary run. The market frenzy trapped the hedge funds that had bet against the GameStops stock, a populist move that quickly captured the imagination of the general public. The actions of GameStops have since turned wildly. On Thursday, the stock plunged 42%. The chaos has brought to light WallStreetBets, which has been on Reddit since 2012 and which millions of people use to trade stock advice and discuss specific investments. Once the GameStop mania started last month, millions more joined the forum. At one point, the forum settings were set to private, meaning the posts could not be viewed publicly because they were so overwhelmed by the flood of attention. GameStop vs. Wall Street Let us help you understand As of Thursday afternoon, WallStreetBets had over 8.5 million members, the vast majority of whom had joined as a result of GameStop. That’s really huge, said Nick Cormier, 35, a Los Angeles resident who has been hiding on WallStreetBets regularly for most of the past four years, of the influx of new users and attention. The amount, even last week, has been astronomical. Moderators, who handle the day-to-day management of the online community, are at the heart of all Reddit boards. On a voluntary basis, they sift through thousands of comments, stop users who break the rules and write guidelines. Some moderators also create custom technologies, such as automated bots, to help the group run more smoothly. The number of WallStreetBets moderators has fluctuated over time, but in recent weeks there have been a few dozen.

Reddit did not immediately comment. WallStreetBets was founded in 2012 by Jaime Rogozinski, 39, IT consultant in Mexico City. I was looking for a community, a place for people to talk about high risk trades without an excuse for people to make short term money with disposable income, he said. TMZ last month. But at the start of last year, Mr Rogozinski was struggling to maintain control. He became embroiled in a controversy over links with a commercial group that had sponsored an event for the bulletin board, leading to charges of insider trading and biased stock promotion. Last April, Mr. Rogozinski and his community allies were ousted. Now, WallStreetBets is struggling to cope with the sudden publicity on the GameStop saga. Over the past week, several senior moderators, who have administrative control of the bulletin board, have gathered in a private chat room on Discord to discuss the business opportunities arising from their sudden fame. A moderator said he was in touch with Ben Mezrich, author of the book that became the movie The Social Network, which last week made deals to write a book and help a movie about the GameStop saga, according to reports. forum screenshots shared. with The Times. Oof we have to go fast I think another moderator responded. While the studios are in competition. None of the six moderators the Times polled were willing to give their real names, but the Times verified that people were controlling the forum moderator accounts. The conversation ignited after Mr Rogozinski announced that he had sold the rights to his own story in a movie studio this week. Mr. Rogozinski did not respond to requests for comment.

A longtime moderator of the group, known as zjz, saw the conversation and took issue. He posted images of the conversation in a larger chat room for all moderators. We suddenly find out that these once inactive moderators are trying to * literally * sell the story of how they built the subreddit and undermined us, zjz wrote in an email to The Times. In a post to WallStreetBets Wednesday night which was quickly deleted, zjz also wrote: We have been held hostage by the best mods. They were gone for years and came back when they smelled of money. This led to an escalation of recriminations and insults that quickly went beyond the scope of a movie deal. Some began to criticize the top moderators for the steps they had taken to improve their profile, like setting up a Twitter account and hiring a PR representative. Some also made death threats. Late Wednesday and early Thursday, key moderators began removing lower-ranking moderators who asked questions. When they are hit on their new Twitter account, the main moderators said they wanted to make a deal on the film, but planned to donate the proceeds to charity. Them trying to make it look like we are getting money is so dishonest, the moderators wrote. Leading moderators said the battle was rooted in their desire to modernize the board as well, given all the new people who have started using it. Opposing moderators like zjz, they said, wanted to keep the more family feeling of what WallStreetBets was.

His life has worked and he is afraid that will essentially change, the moderators said. With that, at least, the two sides were aligned. This was our clubhouse with all of our friends where we let loose and were honest about being there for the money but not being there to sell anything, zjz wrote by e-mail. On Thursday afternoon, Reddit stepped in to remove WallStreetBets’ main moderators. They returned control to the moderators who sided with zjz, although zjz itself was not restored. Mr. Cormier, unemployed since March when he lost his job in a shop specializing in the game Magic the Gathering, said he was dismayed by the fighting on WallStreetBets. He was concerned that the forum would break up, making it nearly impossible to launch the kind of coordinated effort that had generated such a dramatic market response last week. If they kill WallStreetBets, then it will be really hard to restart this effort, he said.







