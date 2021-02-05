



Image source: INSTAGRAM / @ BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan responds to farmers’ protests: the noblest thing should be done Superstar Salman Khan has joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have responded to the ongoing protests by the country’s farmers. Shortly after international singer Rihanna tweeted about the protests, many stars stepped forward to show solidarity with the government and expressed their views on it. Now Salman Khan has also talked about the same and said the best thing to do to fix the problem. Speaking at a media event Thursday, superstar Salman Khan responded to a question about the farmers’ protests. He said, “The right thing has to be done. The most right thing has to be done. The noblest thing has to be done.” Previously, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty and others have tweeted about the same. Ajay Devgn wrote: “Do not fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It is important to stay united at this hour without any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.” Filmmaker Karan Johar called farmers the backbone of India. “We are living in a time of turbulence and the need of the hour is caution and patience at every turn. Together, let’s do everything we can to find solutions that work for all of our farmers are the backbone of India. Let no one divide us. #IndiaTogether, ”Johar wrote. Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Lets support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021 Do not fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It is important to stay united at this hour without any bowel struggle #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021 We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Together, let’s do everything in our power to find solutions that work for all of our farmers who are the backbone of India. Let no one divide us. #IndiaTogether Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021 On a related note, Salman Khan recently wrapped up filming on his upcoming film Antim, which also stars Aayush Sharma. Additionally, the superstar has his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai set to release on Eid this year. Recently, the superstar confirmed that he has three films set to release for his audiences. His upcoming films include: Antim, Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman said, “There are three of my movies that are set to go out, and the problem with single screen theaters is that there are very few movies that come out there. Nowadays there’s a kind of kabristan. (graveyard) in single screen theaters, like no one goes there to watch movies. Obviously the owners have no choice but to run them, and there are so many theaters that have closed for financial reasons. I don’t think that’s a good sign. We’re in the acting business, so we make films. But where do we put them out? “







