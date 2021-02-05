Mount Dora Arts Festival Comes With COVID-19 Changes





MONT DORA The 46th Annual Mount Dora Festival of the Arts is coming to town this weekend. But because of the pandemic it will be a little different with precautions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, presented by the Mount Dora Center for the Arts and G3 Development, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Our jury-curated art event in scenic, historic, lakeside Mount Dora features artists from across the country, gourmet food trucks and entertainment, said Kay Volmar, Centers Marketing Director of art, in a press release. In cask:Georgefest celebrations begin this weekend Each year, the Mount Dora Arts Festival draws large crowds to appreciate the art and culture of Central Florida. The celebrated art exhibitions bring hundreds of artists from across the country to downtown Mount Dora for unique art experiences and entertainment. Visitors can expect artists from across the country of all disciplines, Volmar said. We have watercolor and acrylic carpenter artists. We have beautiful photography and jewelry designers so you will see a wide range of art exhibitors. But customers will be asked to observe certain precautions. Those in attendance should wear a mask and maintain a social distance of six feet while walking throughout the festival. During this time, the artist stands will be spaced at least 3 meters apart. The overall size of the festival will be reduced from previous years, with a footprint roughly one-third the size of the city’s art festivals. This year, visitors will also find that there is no floor set up for entertainment at Donnelly Park, but that a select group of musicians will perform near the gourmet food trucks. We have banners all over town to promote our Mask Up Mount Dora campaign and we ask anyone who comes to town this weekend to cover their face or socially distance themselves from others when they visit, Lisa said. McDonald, the city’s public information officer. Sanitary stations will be set up around the festival so that people wash their hands frequently. Volmar said she hopes the next festival will be an encouraging event for participating artists. The pandemic has taken its toll on artists across the country, many art festivals have been canceled which has wiped out a major source of income. The upcoming art exhibit will not only help support the artists, but will also benefit the Mount Dora Center for the Arts. Proceeds from the show allow the center to host summer camps, as well as offer a wide range of events and programs for the community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos