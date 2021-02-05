Mandalorian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee reveals Star Wars dream





One of the soldiers of the New Republic of The Mandalorian recently described what it was like to work on the show. What happened Star Wars Star Wars Holocron News Site recently spoke with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who appeared on The Mandalorian as a pilot of New Republic, about the new Disney + series. He revealed that joining the franchise feels like a dream. I use that turn of phrase a lot, but I felt like Cinderella at the ball. You don’t expect to be there and when you are, everything is so beautiful. And so above all the other experiences that you have had working on sets and the like. I’m still speechless about it and it’s still very surreal, because it’s a universe I’ve always wanted to play in. It’s something I’ve fantasized about being a part of since I was little. Read character, Carson Teva, a pilot in the New Republic, appeared in two episodes of The Mandalorian. He appeared to enlist Cara Dune (Gina Carano) to join the New Republic. He has stated that he would be interested in reprising his role in future Star Wars projects like Rangers of the New Republic, an upcoming Star Wars series. But for now, the future remains uncertain. Of course. I mean, damn, I got a taste of the freshness of this universe with these two episodes of The Mandalorian. And I would absolutely say any fan would say, I would do whatever you need me to. I will leave the buildings, he said. You can go out there and play and dress up and then you have all this fantastic tech that you can play with. The costumes. If you like Star Wars, you jump on it. So, yes, I would do that. Learn more about the Rangers of the New Republic Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, two new Disney + series based in the Star Wars universe will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi, similar to The Mandalorian, which I wrote for the Deseret News. Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau Told Hello america that he has a connection to Return of the Jedi, which makes his recent experience with the franchise more engaging as it connects to his own past. It was a movie we all grew up with. I was a film bailiff in Queens when the return of the Jedi was playing so I’ve seen this movie dozens and dozens of times at work and now it’s so much fun to continue the story after that with some of these characters, Favreau said.

