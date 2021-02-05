The Weather Station: Ignorance Album Review

Because her lyrics are often at the center of her preoccupations and the music that accompanies it could be described very succinctly as folk, Tamara Lindeman has a singing voice that is easy to forget. But that’s where much of its power lies. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter and former Toronto-based child actress isn’t the kind of singer who demands your attention, but the type who doesn’t seem to care if you’re listening at all: diving in between her muffled lower register and a light falsetto, its performance flows like an internal monologue. By listening to him attentively, you share his head space, invited into a private world. His songs are hymns for those of us used to spending long periods of time in silence or being repeatedly asked What are you thinking?

This introverted style has adapted Lindemans’ work as the Weather Station, a project that has evolved over the past decade from sparse solo recordings to an ambitious full band with frequent string accompaniment. In a pivotal song called Thirty from the self-titled 2017 album, Lindeman took on the role of conductor to the full. Without sacrificing the sharp and observational details of his early work, it felt like a breakthrough. Her voice has become impossible to ignore. I fucking noticed allthe light, the reflections, the different languages, your expressions, she sang with desperate anguish, as if she were browsing her usual landmarks to gain a foothold in a new place.

Sure Ignoring, the dazzling fifth album of the Weather Stations, Lindeman is coming. The sound of his group, which now includes two drummers, a saxophonist and a watercolor synth, strings, flute, bass and electric guitar, has never felt more versatile or distinctive, like an array of pieces from theater that she reorganizes to accompany each individual story. She sets the scene with Robber, the crawling, jazzy opener whose lyrics unveil a moving metaphor about the failures of capitalism. As the group delves into the conspiracy, responding to every subtle change in her childbirth, Lindeman goes from comforter (no the thief doesn’t hate you) to confessor (when I was young I learned to do the love to the thief) to a strange sort of preacher (keep the doors open for lack of lust). It’s a lightning-fast performance. As the music swarms and explodes in all directions, she never loses her temper.

Co-produced with Marcus Paquin, Ignoring reinvents Lindemans’ place in his own music and the scope of his project as a whole. Every moment is lush and welcoming, designed to reach as many people as possible. Ironically, Lindeman wrote a lot of songs on his own with just an old keyboard, playing with his rudimentary drum loops. In some songs, like Separated, you can hear their humble beginnings: the deft, moving rhythm of his fingers is replaced by thrilling major chords; her lyrics, which once overflowed into the margins with sides and stage directions, arrive in cycles of uncluttered verses, exchanging a few words while maintaining the general structure: Separated by the relief you want to feel, she sings, followed by little of time, Separated by the belief that this cut would heal.

Lindeman hinted at these pop ambitions ahead of his 2017 single I kept everything for myself felt like a first step in that direction, but she has never embraced the sound so fully. Having operated in the ’70s language of singer-songwriter music, she now turns to carefully crafted’ 80s pop art for inspiration, striking a balance that is both intuitive and daring. In a highlight at the end of the album titled Heart, she sings to an aerodynamic rhythm, her falsetto plunging between each percussion substrate like a little bird navigating the floors of a mansion. It’s a rare time in his songbook where you can cut the lyrics and get lost in the music. In fact, Lindeman herself does precisely that in the final moments, humming a mute chorus as her group glides along.

It’s a new trick available to Lindemans that appeals to the instant pleasure centers of rhythm and melody and she can break the spell as effectively as she casts it. I tried to wear the world as a sort of garment, she sings harshly in Wear, the first moment on the album where her voice really sounds unaccompanied, with a drumbeat and a high, dissonant piano chord dissolving below. In songs like these, she accesses the same vulnerability that ran through early albums like Loyalty. Only now, calm arrives more sporadically: old dark and gloomy hiding places that she guides us on an otherwise colorful journey.

Since the last Weather Stations album, Lindeman has dedicated himself to studying the climate crisis, participated in town halls and led panel discussions with fellow musicians and activists in Toronto. In one Interview 2019, she explained the similarities between these conversations and her work as a songwriter: Just as she noticed how her subtle and uncluttered music on intimate topics could have a therapeutic effect on listeners, she sought to address what is called climate sorrow with compassion, discussing the seriousness of the facts without ignoring the emotional weight.

All along Ignoring, she suggests that the first step is to reject cynicism. It’s a goal she shares with Weyes Bloods Natalie Mering, whose 2019 album Titanic Rising found beauty in equally heavy subjects. But where Merings’ approach involved zooming out to tackle our problems on a cosmic scale, Lindeman takes the opposite perspective, burrowing into calm scenes and passing feelings until they seem to have meaning. universal. Many of us, for example, can have thoughts like Atlantic thoughts (I should get all of this out of my mind / I should know better than reading the headlines). But generational exhaustion is not the point. Instead, Lindeman paints an idyllic portrait, full of wonder, a glass of wine in hand: My god, go to the first lines. I thought, what a sunset.

As with leading a guided meditation, Lindeman continually focuses on the natural world, but his discoveries aren’t always so scenic. She called the parking lot love song for a bird, and, for the most part, it is. Standing outside a hall before a performance, and on the edge of what looks like a minor breakdown, she notices a little bird flying around the parking lot. And then she stops to admire it. Is it okay if I don’t wanna sing tonight? she asks, as if sensing an omen. There is a metaphor here: helplessness, lack of purpose, the clash between the subject and the setting, the silent song against the buzzing traffic. Lindeman has spent his career reflecting on these connections, stopping in times when other people are relentlessly pushing. His handwriting throughout Ignoring can feel like epiphanies gathered from a lifetime of observation.

And sometimes the language fails him. In the last 90 seconds of the song, she clings to the first words of a sentence: it kills me when I … The band anticipates a climax: a string section summons a Cloudbusting sense of drama; a disco dance rhythm from the charleston to the snare drum with increasing intensity. I swear I hear a choir buried in the mix. Meanwhile, Lindeman takes another blow to the thought: you just know it kill me when I Finally she finishes the sentence. Her spirit returns to the bird, the group settles in, and life as we know it continues: its constant buzz of worry, a sea of ​​cars, another spectacle to play. But for this moment, everything was in the air.

