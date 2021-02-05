Higher court to hear appeal from Bollywood star Sonu Sood today – News

The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday against an order from the Bombay High Court that dismissed his plea challenging a civic body notice for alleged illegal construction in his residential building in Juh, Mumbai.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian will address Sood’s plea.

“The petitioners have already halted the internal renovation works which do not require any authorization under the provisions of section 43 of the Maharashtra Town Planning and Region Act 1966. Therefore, the respondents can be kindly prevented from demolishing the building renovations already carried out, ”reads the plea filed by Sood and his wife through attorney Vineet Dhanda.

Sood was in the limelight for helping several migrant workers amid the lockdown last year.

On January 21, Bombay High Court Judge Judge Prithviraj Chavan, while rejecting Sood’s plea, said the law only helps those who are diligent.

Sood’s lawyer had asked for 10 weeks time to comply with the opinion issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year and urged the High Court to order the civic body not to initiate demolition action. The high court told Sood’s lawyer he could address the civic body and declined to give any direction.

“The ball is now in the BMC office … you (Sonu Sood) can approach it,” Judge Chavan said.

Earlier this month, Sood moved the High Court against an order from a civil court in the city of Dindoshi, which dismissed his complaint against the BMC’s advice. This notice was issued in connection with the alleged illegal construction. In the plea, Sood claimed that he did not carry out any illegal or unauthorized construction in the building.

According to BMC, Sood had made structural changes to the six-story residential building “Shakti Sagar”. It was alleged that he had converted this building into a hotel without taking the necessary permits.