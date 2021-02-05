Bryan Cranston surprises Chapman University students with virtual masterclass





In a virtual appearance, the “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner said college students need it to be successful in Hollywood: “The only thing that’s going to keep you going is love.”

Hours after being nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Your Honor, Bryan Cranston was at a computer for a surprise virtual appearance on behalf of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts as part of his Master Class series. Cranston joined the students for a Zoom conversation led by Professor Leah Aldridge, which also included a part for a student Q&A that covered his tips on how to be successful in Hollywood and how to approach acting. While he was quick to point out that his words shouldn’t be held higher than anyone else, I don’t think I should be the vanguard of anything right now, “he said. . ” I am an older white male. And I recognize that and what I should be doing is withdrawing to create a space for the voices of our time to really move forward and fill that space. That said, Cranston always gave wise advice, especially on how to be successful in a tough business. The breaking Bad If you want to become a professional in this industry, be it a producer, a writer, a director, an actor, whatever, you have to fall in love with it. It’s got to be a relationship, you’ve got to be dedicated to it. “ He continued, “It’s not something where you give yourself two arbitrary [or] three years, and say if I don’t produce a hit series in three years, I’m going to find something else or if I don’t go to Broadway in two years and, you know, if I don’t make a movie, if you will. to be rich and famous, and you want to do it in two or three years, I can spare you two or three years: don’t get into this business, “he said.” I’m serious. I just saved you this time, trust me. The only thing that will sustain you is love. Love. It is the love within you that prompts you to do this. More than love, Cranston suggested that students lead well-balanced lives: a good relationship or a good personal life can act as a tie. You know what I mean is like something that you are connected to, that at any point in time you are soaring in your career and going to do some dangerous and exciting things, but you can always come back to a great foundation. I’m telling you, you have to have it all.







