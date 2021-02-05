OSAI at Quartz Mountain Seeks Talented High School Students | Culture & Leisure





OKLAHOMA CITY This year’s audition process will be a little different for those vying for one of the 270 scholarships offered to attend the annual Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain, a residency program two-week event widely known as Oklahoma’s premier art experience for high school students. . Auditions for the 2021 Institute are currently underway and are taking place entirely online due to the continued increase in coronavirus cases. The program will still run in person, but a month later than normal, July 10-25. To be considered, students must complete a brief online application and submit audition material demonstrating their artistic ability. Submission requirements vary from discipline to discipline. Performers and directors will submit a video file. Writers and visual artists will submit a digital portfolio of their work. The application portal is currently open to apply.oaiquartz.org, and all auditions are due in early March. As an official School of the Arts, OSAI offers an experience beyond that of a regular arts camp. Renowned teaching artists from across the country come to Quartz Mountain, where they provide advanced college-level training and mentorship to young artists in one of eight artistic disciplines: theater, choir, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting. , film and video, orchestra or photography. Its multidisciplinary structure distinguishes the Institute, allowing students both intensive study in the discipline of their choice and new exposure to unknown art forms. Although the cost of an intensive arts residency program of this magnitude is high, each student accepted to the Institute receives a full scholarship to attend. The State Department of Education, the Oklahoma Arts Council, and many private foundations bear the costs of the program to ensure that the experience is within the reach of any talented student, regardless of financial means. Partial hearing information for each discipline is listed below. Detailed application instructions are listed on the Oklahoma Arts Institute website. Students must first submit a general online application and then submit their discipline-specific auditing material by the deadline indicated at oaiquartz.org/OSAI. Acting contestants must upload a video of themselves performing two contrasting monologues from pieces published before 11:59 pm March 15. Choir contestants must upload a video of themselves singing two pieces listed on the OAI website by March 15 at 11:59 pm Creative writing applicants must submit creative writing samples online according to the guidelines by March 15 at 11:59 pm Applicants for the dance must submit a video of themselves performing eight required combinations and two prompted solos as demonstrated on the OAI website by March 15 at 11:59 pm Drawing and Painting Applicants must submit three portfolio pieces and one original still life drawing as directed by March 15 at 11:59 pm Cinema and visdeo applicants must submit an original film of no more than five minutes and participate in a Zoom interview. Students must register for a Zoom interview on an available date, February 6 to March 9, and submit their film 24 hours before their interview. Orchestral applicants must submit a single unedited video recording in accordance with instrument-specific instructions by March 15 at 11:59 p.m. Photography applicants must submit six to eight original images and participate in a Zoom interview. Students must register for a Zoom interview on an available date, February 6 to March 9, and submit their film 24 hours before their interview. For more information and full guidelines, visit oaiquartz.org.

