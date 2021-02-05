Bollywood: Salman Khan sympathizes with Indian cinema owners





Salman khan

Image Credit: instagram.com/beingsalmankhan/

Superstar Salman Khan is set to release his action drama Radhe in theaters on the occasion of Eid. The film is billed as a one-screen artist, but Khan admits that the scene is rather grim for traditional big-screen exhibitors in India right now. There are three of my movies that are set to release, and the problem with single-screen theaters is that there are very few movies coming out there, said Khan, whose upcoming list also includes Antim. , Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid. Kabhi Diwali. Nowadays there is a kabristan [graveyard] kind of feeling for single screen theaters because nobody goes there to watch movies. Obviously the owners have no choice but to run them, and there are so many theaters that have closed for financial reasons. I think this is not a good sign. We’re in the acting business, so we make films. But where should we publish them? he said. It’s a dead end situation because we are incomplete without them [theatre owners] and they are incomplete without us. I have a good grip on single screen theaters, so they [theatre owners] asked me to release Radhe to single-screen venues, Khan added, while interacting with the media at the launch of the Indian Pro Music League in the city. A few weeks ago, ending speculation about his film’s release, Khan posted a statement on Instagram assuring exhibitors that he would only release the film in theaters, in contrast to the growing trend to bring the films directly to OTT. Khan’s reassurance came after exhibitors across India asked him to release the film only in theaters. He urged theater owners to follow safety precautions when showing movies. COVID-19 is still here, so we asked theater owners to follow safety precautions when showing movies, so that no one gets infected. The younger generation survives this period, so the problem is not with the younger generation but we have to take care of our parents and grandparents. If they are infected because of us, we will feel guilt for our life, so that is the only thing we need to be careful of, he said. Now the vaccination campaign has also started, so we are heading towards a safe zone. I hope and pray that 2021 and 2022 will be better than 2020 for all of us and that we will make our lives grow, he added. Khan took the opportunity to wish fans a Happy Valentine’s Day in advance. What is my connection with Valentine’s Day? Or is it just me who has something to do with Valentine’s Day? He laughed, adding: I wish everyone a very happy Valentine’s Day, God bless you and be safe. Khans Radhe’s new film is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.







