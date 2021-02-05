Theater review: actor couple’s wedding crumbles on screen in Pivot, Arts News & Top Stories





Theater PIVOT Edward Choy and Jo Tan Zoom, Thursday (February 4) If there is one thing people in the besieged areas must have heard ad nauseam during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is told to ‘pivot’. But pivot towards what? This is the question that married actors Edward Choy and Jo Tan dive into this rocky yet charming Zoom experience, in which they play fictional versions of themselves. Their characters, Edmund Chay and Joanne Loi, are out of work, strapped for funds, and a bit crazy for being locked together in their apartment during the breaker. To make ends meet, they take SkillsFuture classes they hate and tackle whatever projects come their way, no matter how artistically questionable they are, from filming parody music videos in their bathroom to sale of female body wash on a Facebook live stream. As a concept, Pivot is reminiscent of the BBC Zoom-based Staged miniseries, in which David Tennant and Michael Sheen play themselves as actors on leave during lockdown. He also mentions The Pitch, the short film that dramatized the struggles of theater companies Pangdemonium, Singapore Repertory Theater and Wild Rice last year. Pivot, however, is played live and entirely home-made – no smooth production quality here. Choy and Tan move between the cameras set up around their apartment; their director Chong Tze Chien, it is later revealed, is sitting outside watching the live stream. The room, at least on opening night, is plagued by technical issues – late video, inconsistent volumes, and at one point the sound is completely cut off. But given that there are only five people involved in this production – phase two – one is inclined to forgive. The script is clearly meta-theatrical – or meta-digital. Choy berates Tan for talking about private matters on their webcam. “You downloaded TraceTogether,” Tan replies. “Why are you afraid that someone is looking at you now?” What starts out as a frenzied comedy about the woes of the pandemic takes an extremely personal, if not painful, turn as marriage fractures begin to manifest. When one is offered a job, the other is resentful. They are the worst critics of each other. In a difficult scene to watch, Ed ruthlessly dismantles Jo’s multi-camera play about a drag king – a clear reference to Tan’s King, whom she performed in July of last year to cheer. They are, after all, actors – their whole identity relies on the work they do, on the fact that they are seen. And with the theater stage in the doldrums, who’s there to see them? As with The Pitch and Staged, voyeuristic audiences will be wondering how much of what they watched is real life and how much fiction – though one suspects it’s the ambiguity that makes the play compelling, this illusion of privacy. For many couples, Thespians or not, this one can strike a bit too close to home. But crass though she was, she captured the zeitgeist of those unusual times. Book / PIVOT OR: Zoom WHEN: From Friday, February 5 to Sunday, 8 p.m. ADMISSION: $ 8.88 via PayPal INFO: Pivot’s Facebook page







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos