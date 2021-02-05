Instagram influencer arrested for changing iconic Hollywood sign to ‘Hollyboob’, Los Angeles

The

Hollywood sign is a historic landmark in Los Angeles, California. But on Monday he read

Hollyboob instead of Hollywood, thanks to some pranksters and so-called Instagram influencers! The incident took place on Monday and the six people involved in the action were arrested by the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department).

Instagram travel influencer Julia Rose, along with her friends, reached California’s famous hill with two tarps, one to hang the Hollywood ‘W’ sign and the smaller one to change the ‘D’ to ‘B’ . The gang then performed adventurous stunts by rolling the tarp over the Hollywood Sign using a double stroller. Two of them even pretended to be husband and wife and together jumped a fence and came down the hill. They managed to change the letters and waited there for about 20 minutes. They later descended to the Mulholland Highway, where the police were already waiting for them.





The prankster group was spotted by the LAPD group surveillance team on video. Shortly after, a police helicopter flew over and noticed the group descending from the Hollywood Sign after completing their mission. All were arrested on charges of misdemeanor and trespassing, but released later that night.

I spoke to two of the “HOLLYBOOB” pranksters about how and why they broke the sign to alter the Hollywood sign. The influencers said this mostly needs to be done with Instagram censorship, that raising awareness about breast cancer and making people smile is also cool.https://t.co/LnzQzCuw7H – Kevin Rector (@kevrector) February 2, 2021

LAPD captain Steve Lurie said: “There is no vandalism because the sign was not damaged.” After being arrested, Rose told local media that it was all her idea. She said, “It’s been really, really awesome put together.” Well, this isn’t the first time Rose has been caught in such a strange act. In 2019, she showed her boobs at the World Series of Baseball and received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Previously, she had been banned from Instagram for nudity and performed numerous stunts in the name of breast cancer awareness.

Plus, this isn’t the first time someone has tried to play with the Hollywood Sign. In 2017, the Hollywood Sign briefly read

Hollyweed after someone played with the letters on the night, but it was quickly rectified.